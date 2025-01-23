Chris Pratt reveals devastating news for son Jack

Chris Pratt has taken to social media to share some heartbreaking news regarding his 12-year-old son Jack who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The Parks and Recreation actor, 45, was talking directly to his followers in an Instagram video in which he confirmed that Jack's home and school had burned down in the Palisades Fire.

© Instagram Chris Pratt with his son, Jack

Chris also shared that his home in the Pacific Palisades fire – where he lives with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and their three children – had luckily managed to withhold the blaze.

"Alright I'm going to go check out my house. Miraculously, it's still standing, by the grace of God we have four walls and a roof," the father-of-four began.

"I'm going to go check out the town I haven't been back since the Palisades fires. It's truly devastating as you know. Silver lining is my house was saved but at the same time, so many people's houses were burned around us and the community is gone."

Chris added: "My son's school is gone, my son's mom's house burned down. Dozens of our friends lost their homes, it's just wild. We're resilient and we trust in God and consider it all a blessing."

Watch Chris share the news in the video below...

The Guardians of the Galaxy star went on to thank his fans and followers for their support and commend the spirit that has remained between local residents despite the devastation.

"It's been inspiring to see how our communities come together. I'll give you more updates now that we're kind of getting back into life. God bless you, thank you for your prayers."

Followers and fans of the comedy actor were quick to send well-wishes to Chris and share their relief that his house was still standing.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, Getty Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split in 2017

"My heart just hurt hearing stories of people wishing they had grabbed journals and wedding dresses. I don't care what your status is or how rich you are… homes have memories and even priceless items that anyone would feel heartbroken if they lost them. I'm so glad your home and family are safe," wrote one.

Another said: "God bless you Chris, and your family, and let's hope all those [families] who lost their homes to find one as quick as possible."

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' co-parenting situation

Anna and Chris previously lived in a mansion together in the Pacific Palisades and, after their divorce finalized in 2018, Chris stayed local. He and Katherine currently reside in a $15 million mansion in the area, though they are looking to move to Brentwood where they are currently building their own home.

As part of their divorce agreement, the former couple agreed to live within five miles of each other for five years to make sure their co-parenting dynamic was smooth sailing and not disruptive for their son.

© Instagram Chris and Katherine at their LA home

Jack's mostly resided at his mom's $5 million home in the Palisades but the entire block where the house was located was affected by the fire.

The two-storey home featured a wood exterior, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

© Instagram Chris' son splits his time between his parents homes

The Scary Movie actress and Jack lived in the home with Anna's husband Michael and also Michael's two children, a 20-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old son, from a previous marriage.

"Anna and her family are safe and grateful," reps for the actress told HELLO! at the time the fire broke out.

As of Thursday January 23, Sky News reports that the Palisades Fire has burned more than 23,000 acres. It is currently at 70 per cent containment.