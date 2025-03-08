Kourtney Kardashian and North West's 'special' bond away from Kim Kardashian

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian have a notoriously tumultuous relationship.

Out of all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, the two oldest siblings have had the most televised arguments, ranging from Kim saying Kourtney is the "least interesting to look at" to a huge falling out in 2022 over Kim working with Dolce & Gabbana after they designed Kourtney's wedding dress.

Kim even once said she "bought Kourtney a career", so the sisters are no strangers to terse words.

Kourtney and Kim are prone to fighting

Despite their sometimes tense relationship, Kourtney has an extremely close bond with Kim's oldest child, North, 11.

Kourtney and North's bond

1. A first-time aunt

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, which saw North take to the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to perform in The Lion King, Kourtney said: "North made me an aunty for the first time. She and I have a really special relationship and I know that Kim really appreciates it and I will always be there for North."

2. An affectionate niece

A second episode sees Kourtney speak about her relationship with North directly to Kim.

Kim begins by telling her older sister: "Tell me if this happened with Mason, North is obsessed with me now," adding that her daughter frequently calls her to tell her how much she loves her.

Known for her deadpan nature, Kourtney replies: "Well she's always been like that with me," causing Kim to shrug.

Querying why North and Kim have become closer, Kourtney asks Kim: "Do you think you've changed?" adding: "You guys were getting a divorce," in response to why North had been "mad" at her mother for a year.

North is lucky to have had the support of Kourtney during the difficult time, with the whole family in and out of one another's houses.

3. Her favourite aunt

Leaving no doubt over their close relationship, North revealed in a 2024 TikTok that Kourtney is her favourite auntie.

While Kourtney and North have an extra special bond, the oldest of the Kardashian sisters has been keeping to herself since the 2023 arrival of her and her husband Travis Barker's son, Rocky.

She admitted she'd barely left her gated neighbourhood, and scarcely works anymore, preferring to put her energy into her children, North's cousins, Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, Reign, 10 and Rocky, one.

That said, her appearances in the family's Disney series appear to show she still has time for her nieces and nephews, cuddling Khloe's son Tatum, two, and attending birthday parties for all of the little ones.