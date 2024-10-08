Eva Longoria's adorable lookalike son, 6, steals the limelight during very rare red carpet appearance

Eva Longoria is usually the center of attention when she hits the red carpet – but she was forced to share the limelight when she brought her adorable son as her recent plus one.

The 49-year-old made the very rare move of bringing her six-year-old son, Santiago as her date to the Global Gift Gala in Paris on Saturday.

Eva looked gorgeous in a strapless, silver sequinned gown, but it was Santiago who stole the show in a black suit and white shirt combo teamed with sneakers.

The Desperate Housewives alum doted over her son on the red carpet and looked so proud to have him as her special date for the evening.

Santiago appeared to be enjoying the spotlight just as much as his mom and held her hand as he flashed a beaming smile to the cameras.

Eva shares her only child with her husband, José Antonio "Pepe" Bastón, and it was bonding with his three children from a previous relationship that changed her mind about becoming a mother.

The couple – who wed in 2016 – announced they were expecting in December 2017, and it was love at first sight when Eva held her son for the first time.

"From the moment he was placed in my arms, I knew no love like this before," she wrote on Instagram four months after his birth, calling her "little bundle of love" a "miracle."

Eva confirmed her son's arrival on June 18, 2018, to HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, saying: "We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing."

The actress is never far from Santiago and has admitted in the past that he is with her "all the time".

"If you follow me on Instagram, you will see that he is on set with me, that he's in meetings with me," she previously told People.

Santiago has been accompanying Eva to sets since he was two months old, so it wouldn't be surprising if he follows in his mom's footsteps and becomes an actor, a profession she isn't opposed to.

She told People: "If he decides to be an actor when he grows up, of course I would support him!"

While his future career is still undecided, Eva has been raising her son to be a feminist, a decision she made even before he was born.

"I'm so excited that I'm having a boy because I think the world needs more good men," she said in a 2018 video celebrating International Women's Day.

"This boy, my son, will be surrounded by very strong, educated, powerful women," she continued. "I think it's important that he sees those types of role models in his life so he knows how to support it, how to applaud it and how to honor it."