Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea left in disbelief over daughter Grace on 15th birthday

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham celebrated the birthday of the youngest in their family over the weekend.

The actor, 53, and his model wife, 46, share four children: oldest Ella, 21, who is a student at Clemson University; sons Michael, 18, and Brendan, 16; and the youngest, Grace.

Grace celebrated her 15th birthday on Saturday, January 11, and her parents marked the day with sweet tribute posts, sharing many throwback then-and-now photos.

Her mom posted several snapshots of the teen, capturing her first days to her current proficiency as a champion equestrian, following in the family's athletic footsteps.

"Happy Birthday baby girl," she penned. "How are you 15?!?! I am so proud of you and who you are. My special girl forever! Keep shining and keep being you! We all love you so much!"

Mark shared a collage of videos and adorable childhood photos of his youngest with the caption: "Happy b'day Grace, 15 !!! Wow that was fast!" to which Rhea also commented: "Baby girl."

© Instagram Mark and Rhea shared several throwbacks with their daughter for her big day

Grace has been riding since a young age and has built an impressive career for herself already as a multiple ribbon-winning show jumper. And her parents couldn't be prouder.

Mark spoke with E! News about his intense discipline and rigor when it comes to a training regimen, but praised his youngest for doing so even more than he does.

"My daughter — believe it or not — is more disciplined than me," he proudly shared. "I didn't adopt that kind of discipline until I was in my 30s and I had to do it because of work. And now she does it on her own because she wants to be an Olympian."

© Instagram "How are you 15?!?! I am so proud of you and who you are. My special girl forever!"

"I always thought the Patriots going to the Super Bowl was the most nerve-racking experience I've ever had," he joked, "It's nothing like watching my daughter on a horse."

During a previous conversation with People, the star shared that of his four kids, he believes that Grace is "most like me" when it comes to her love for fitness.

"She works out now. She's an equestrian. She now wants to go up in meters and to be a Grand Prix Jumper. She's got to train," he said.

© Instagram Grace is a professional show jumper and a champion equestrian

"She's doing things that my other kids are kind of now starting to think, 'Well, we've got to start doing something because she's got it all figured out, what she wants to do and how she wants to do it," he adds. "And she's doing the work."

"I called her this morning at like 10 o'clock. I wanted to catch her before she left to go to the barn. She was already at the barn on the horse," The former rapper quipped. "So she's got my work ethic for sure."

© Instagram The couple also share sons Brendan and Michael, and oldest daughter Ella

The boys are no slouches, though, as Mark also told E! News that they leaned into their athletic side as well. Oldest Michael is "really into MMA, jiu jitsu, muay tai, right now," whereas Brendan "says he's a better actor than me, and that he's gonna be bigger than I ever was." Brendan is also passionate about sports like basketball and golf.