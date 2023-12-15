Gemma Atkinson has shared a sweet photo of her eldest child Mia, aged four, getting in the festive spirit in her Christmas jumper.

Little Mia pulled a cheeky pose poking out her tongue in the snap, with her actress mum captioning it: “Christmas jumper day today”.

We adore Mia’s cheerful top, which is cream featuring different breeds of dogs wearing Christmas hats surrounded by holly.

© Instagram Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia in her fun jumper

Gemma shared another festive clip recently, showing Mia playing in their garden in the snow with their pet dog. She wrote: “Nothing beats growing up with the love of a dog.”

Mia looked so sweet in her wellies and coat as she picked up snow and played with her dog.

Gemma’s dog Norman has been quite the mischief this week, as he is rather fond of her baby boy Thiago’s dummies.

On Wednesday Gemma shared a video of Thiago alongside his pooch who was caught in the act of stealing Thiago's dummy and holding it hostage much to mum Gemma's dismay.

Gemma then chatted to the camera explaining: "Most of you are saying 'Just get him [Norman] a dummy, just get him a dummy' Do you know what, the only reason he wants it is because it's not his! If he had his he wouldn't want it!

"He's still got it now. I'm making a coffee… and look, he's still got it." Then to Norman said: "Are you alright? Are you ok? What's in there? What is it? Is it a dummy?".

WATCH: Baby Thiago blows raspberries as cheeky dog Norman steals his dummy

Then on Friday, Gemma posted another clip of Norman up to no good, with a dummy in his mouth in the lounge! The star wrote: “Same sh*t, different day.”

Hee hee, Norman you little rascal.