Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt's baby son's mohawk sparks reaction

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt look as if they are loving being new parents again.

The couple, who wed in 2019, welcomed their youngest, Ford Fitzgerald Schwarzenegger Pratt at the end of last year and, although they're keen to keep his identity private, they have shared some adorable photos of their little one as they navigate the newborn stage.

Katherine, a writer and the daughter of famed actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver took to her social media to share a 'Get Ready With Me' reel video, giving fans an insight into her day-to-day routine as a mom of three, and many fans and followers on Katherine had plenty to say about Ford's impressive head of hair.

"Get ready with me to wrap my newborn," she began in her caption: "This little guy loves being close, and the @sollybaby wrap has been a lifesaver for wearing around the house— especially with two busy big sisters running around!"

The video in question saw Katherine carrying Ford in an adorable wrap carrier. She also gave her followers a demonstration on how to use it, offering tips on how best to make it fit comfortably for both mother and baby.

But fans were distracted by little Ford's "mohawk". One fan said in a comment: "Ford has a lot of hair, so cute," as another echoed this sentiment: "Awww what a cutie! Love his little Mohawk that's happening!"

A third agreed: "That hair!!!!"

Katherine and Chris' adorable family

Katherine and Chris are already parents to their daughters, Lyla and Eloise, so they're certainly used to having their hands full when it comes to family life.

What's more, Chris co-parents his son, Jack, whom he shares with his first wife, Anna Faris.

Katherine often prompts heaps of praise from her followers about how she "keeps it real" when it comes to motherhood.

Earlier this month, after attending the premiere of her husband's latest Netflix movie, The Electric State, Katherine shared a selfie from the backseat of a car while using a breast pump on the go, calling it the "glamorous part of motherhood".

Although she's open about the realities of raising children, she's keen to protect her family's privacy as much as possible.

The star explained in a previous interview that, despite growing up with extremely famous parents, she and her siblings were afforded their privacy, therefore it's not surprising that she's keen to emulate this for her own kids.

Speaking on an episode of the Good Instinct podcast, she said: "It was such an intentional choice of my parents [when I was] growing up to give the gift of privacy.

"My mom and my dad made it a point to not have us go on red carpets, not have us be shown around, and really allow us the privacy that allowed us to have as normal a childhood as possible."