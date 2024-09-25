Ayda Williams shares adorable moment with son Beau, 4, in video from glamorous family home

Ayda Williams and her husband Robbie couldn't be more besotted with their gorgeous four children: Theodora 'Teddy', 12, Charlton 'Charlie', nine, Colette 'Coco', six, and Beau, four.

On Tuesday, Ayda gave fans an ultra-rare glimpse of her youngest in a candid video that appears to be filmed in her sprawling LA mansion ahead of their return to school. The 'get ready with me' video saw Ayda show off her incredible abs and flawless skin before walking with her little boy, who was dressed in a Buzz Lightyear outfit. See the full video below.

The mother-son duo looked adorable as they walked hand-in-hand along a picturesque street, adorned with catalogue-worthy homes.

Alongside the video were the words: "GRWM featuring Ayda: back to school edition," and it showed Ayda along with her beautiful cats, Elvis and Priscilla.

The clip featured gorgeous corners of Ayda and Robbie's family home, which could be seen in the background of the video. Think ornate, patterned chairs, sky-high windows looking out onto a plush, verdant garden, and beautiful high ceilings.

Whilst Ayda and Robbie seldom share photos of their brood, this isn't the first time we've seen Beau wearing his Toy Story costume of late.

Last week, the youngster was pictured alongside his elder sister Coco in a heartwarming sibling moment.

On Friday, the sibling pair were captured hand-in-hand whilst enjoying a family day out. Little Coco looked so adorable alongside her 'Buzz Lightyear' brother, wearing a Tangled-inspired princess dress.

Captioning the post, Ayda simply penned three red heart emojis, as well as the hashtag: "#brothersisterlove."

Whilst Ayda and Robbie like to keep their brood out of the spotlight, their eldest daughter Teddy was famously part of the wedding party at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding in 2018.

Teddy, then six, joined the likes of Princess Charlotte and Prince George as part of the young bridal party.

Ayda previously said of her daughter's involvement: "It was a special moment, and it was also a special moment because we care for and love the couple. They are really good friends of ours."

Teddy went viral after the big day for asking Sarah Ferguson, mother of the bride, whether she was the Queen while they were having photos taken on the steps outside St George's Chapel.

Eugenie and Jack's wedding day was the first time Teddy's face had been seen by the public.