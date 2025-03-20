Princess Beatrice's stepson's uncanny resemblance revealed in childhood photo

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has not been afraid to step out in public with his son Wolfie on public occasions, proudly displaying their family resemblance at events such as the Christmas church service in 2024 alongside his wife Princess Beatrice.

Now, fans have got a glimpse of the uncanny similarities between Wolfie and his mother, Dara Huang.

© Instagram The interior designer shared a childhood photo on Instagram

The architect and interior designer took to Instagram to post a childhood photo as she promoted her collaboration with Stuart Weitzman, which she credited for giving her confidence.

Dara's last snap in her carousel of photos of her career was a throwback to when she was a toddler. She sported a cute oval-shaped face with big eyes and glossy hair with a full fringe.

© Instagram Dara often hides Wolfie's face

While Dara and Edoardo initially kept their son's identity private, hiding his face from photos, he has since joined his father and royal step-mother at events – and it's clear he has inherited both of his parents' looks.

Back in 2022, Wolfie was pictured at the Platinum Pageant alongside Edoardo and Beatrice with the same face shape and luscious sweeping brunette hair as his mother Dara.

© AFP via Getty Images Wolfie joined his father Edoardo and stepmother Princess Beatrice at the 2024 Christmas Day service

The Dara Maison founder explained her journey from a "shy" child to a confident businesswoman in her caption. She wrote: "Confidence is nurture, not nature. I can still remember early days in my career, working in a male-dominated field, struggling to find my voice because of my childhood. I grew up in a racist environment which made me insecure.

"I would disguise my personality into indifference and be constantly told that my Asian features were not pretty and I was stupid because of my bubbly personality which would feed into a cycle of feeling unimportant.

© Getty Images Wolfie and Edoardo also bear a striking family resemblance

"Despite getting my master's at Harvard years later, upon graduation, I still didn’t [feel] like I had a place on the corporate floor. I wish I could go back and tell my younger self that confidence was an attitude and you can build up your own platform. You can make a voice, share it with people and your opinions matter, but only if you make them matter!

"So I went from being the shy girl in the back of the room to being the woman at the front of the room. I definitely attribute age, experience and how I felt in the moment, which is defined by many things, but also ‘dressing the part’ is key.

"How are you feeling on the inside, will always be a reflection of how you feel on the outside. Your style is part of your storytelling and @stuartweitzman has always been an easy choice for multiple settings and is a factor to feeling more confident every step of the way.

"Take back your power. Don’t let anyone let you feel a certain way, make yourself seen and lead by example."

Dara and Edoardo welcomed their son in 2016, one year before getting engaged. They split in 2018 before they walked down the aisle, and Edoardo went on to confirm his relationship with Princess Beatrice, with whom he now shares daughters Sienna and Athena.

Gushing about their co-parenting set-up, Dara told Harper’s Bazaar: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, ‘The more, the merrier.'"