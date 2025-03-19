Drew Barrymore shares concerns for daughters: 'I don't want my girls to end up that way'

Drew Barrymore often opens up about her childhood spent in the spotlight and the subsequent difficulties that came with her fame at such a young age.

However, in a new video shared to the actress' Instagram, Drew shared her growing concerns for her young daughters as they begin to creep into the limelight. The clip depicted The Drew Barrymore Show host sitting in the glam chair with her makeup artist Lauren Lazaro Gulino and hairstylist Daniel Howell.

"I don't know how I ever went through any of that, and it just feels too indulgent and egotistical to be like, 'Ugh, I can't believe I survived or that I got through what I went through'," she said.

"I just think of like, 'Oh god, I'm a parent now. I don't want my girls to end up that way'."

© Stefanie Keenan Drew with daughters Olive and Frankie in 2014

Drew then presented a photograph of herself as a preteen to the camera before she added: "[It's] another round of like being hard on that young girl."

"I wish I could pretend I had three daughters and I could try to nurture her. I can't wait until I get to the place where I have time in my life and I can just focus on healing that young girl. How did any of us make it through? Being young is so hard. It's the same for every single person."

Drew welcomed her first daughter, Olive, in 2014, and her second, Frankie, in 2014, with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman.

© Getty Drew Barrymore and mother Jaid Barrymore attend 55th Annual Academy Awards on April 11, 1983 at the Dorothy Changler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

The former childhood star landed her first role in Steven Spielberg's E.T. and was set to become a "modern Shirley Temple". However, the star was sent to rehab as a preteen after drinking and taking drugs at a young age.

Drew spoke to The Washington Post in 2022 about how her childhood has affected her parenting style. "I am a god damn Doberman when it comes to my kids," she revealed.

The talk show host visited the institution she was admitted to as a child during an installment of the hit program in 2021. "I just got so out of control that no one knew what to do with me," she shared.

© Getty Images Drew Barrymore and daughter Frankie Barrymore Kopelman

"And so my mom called a friend because her daughter was out of control, and they drove me here in the middle of the night, and they walked me right through those two doors. And when you go through those two doors, you do not come out.

"And I was there for a year and a half. And I hated it. I kicked. I screamed. One minute, you're at movie premieres and clubbing, and the next minute you're in a full blown institution with barbed wire everywhere, and you can't get out."

© Dimitrios Kambouris Drew hosts her own talk show

Drew became visibly emotional as she added: "I thought I would be here forever. I never thought I was gonna make it to somewhere better. And I'm just so happy with my life. And I don't know if I would have the life I have if it wasn't for a place like this. So it was so important to come here today and just like honor this.

"I will never lose sight of this part of my story."