Dylan Dreyer reveals she's still scarred by trip out with her 3 sons

Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom-of-three and is refreshingly honest about all things to do with parenting.

The Today Show star got real on Tuesday's episode of the NBC daytime show when she revealed that her son Calvin, six, got sick during a long car ride while watching an iPad, something which quickly led to the doting mom banning the devices in the car altogether.

"Trying to get that out of a car seat is absolutely disgusting, right?" she said as she discussed car rides with her Third Hour co-stars, Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin.

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer opened up about an unfortunate incident with her three sons

The star opened up about the scarring memory - which can be watched in the video below - and told her fellow anchors that ever since, the family sings songs to entertain her boys instead.

As well as Calvin, Dylan is mom to Oliver, four, and Rusty, two, who she shares with husband Brian Fichera. The family live in a two-bed apartment in New York City, and have a gorgeous beachside home in Upstate New York, where they spend the majority of the weekends and holidays.

Dylan Dreyer doesn't let her sons watch iPads in the car anymore

The star has been a well-known face on TV for over a decade, having started her career on Today on Weekend Today in 2012. In 2022, she made the decision to bow out of the popular weekend show in order to spend more time with her growing family.

Admitting it wasn't an easy decision, she said: "I really don't want to step away, but I don't think I can do six days a week anymore. The boys certainly keep me busy."

© Instagram Dylan's three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty

Since then, Dylan has been making the most of her full weekends and has been making memories with her children.

Dylan and her husband Brian met at work and the pair tied the knot in 2012. They have been blissfully happy ever since, managing to balance their busy jobs with NBC while looking after their three young sons.

The Today Show star loves being a mom

Dylan opened up about the way in which they keep their relationship alive during an interview with Today.com.

"Golf is the thing we do together. We have a couple of drinks, we laugh. We remember why we fell in love. Then we go home and it's right back to family," she said.

The couple also always make sure to stay in touch during the day, despite their busy schedules. "Our schedules mean we don’t see each other much, but we text all the time,” Dylan said.

© Instagram Dylan with her husband Brian Fichera and their sons at home in NYC

"Sometimes it’s even easier to have an important or deep conversation via text because we get all our thoughts out without being interrupted.

"We don't find it impersonal. In fact, just the opposite.We know each other well enough to understand each other's tone so a lot gets accomplished through texting!"