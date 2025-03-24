Why Gossip Girl fans are in disbelief over Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson's baby son's name

Congratulations are in order for Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick and his wife Amy Jackson who have welcomed their first child together.

The pair shared their joyous baby news with the world in a wholesome Instagram post, opting to share a slew of stunning black-and-white images with their baby boy.

One touching image showed doting mum Amy snuggling her bundle of joy, while a second showed Ed holding his tot's hand.

In his caption, Ed, 37, revealed their baby boy's name, writing: "Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick."

© Getty Images Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson tied the knot in 2024

Fans and friends were quick to inundate the comments section with heartfelt messages of congratulations. One wrote: "Congratulations and welcome Oscar," while a second shared: "Perfect name," and a third chimed in: "Omg, so happy for you all! Congratulations."

Elsewhere, numerous Gossip Girl fans weighed in on the news and reacted to their choice of baby name. Referencing Ed's character in the series, one wrote: "Omg! Um mini Chuck Bass," while a second added: "Chuck Bass junior."

In a further reference to the hit show, another penned: "As if his name isn't Henry" which is a nod to Chuck and Blair's son in the show called Henry. Chuck also used the moniker Henry as an alias when he travelled to Paris to start a new life.

Ed and Amy announced they were expecting their first child together back in October last year. Sharing their pregnancy news with the world, the pair released a carousel of beautiful photos in which Ed could be seen cradling Amy's blossoming bump.

© Getty Images The pair shared news of their baby boy's arrival on social media

Amy is already a doting mother to her five-year-old son Andreas Panayiotou, from a previous relationship. Sharing a glimpse inside their family dynamic, she previously told India Today: "Andreas has known Ed his whole life. I think he was two when he was introduced to Ed. We were very good friends. And he's been a part of his life for as long as he can remember.

"So, I think that's one of the reasons I love Ed so much. It is because of the relationship he has with Andreas, and how supportive he is of me as a mother and as a working mum."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock The couple got engaged in Switzerland

Ed and Amy got engaged in Switzerland in January 2024, before going on to tie the knot later that year in Italy. They exchanged vows in an intimate civil ceremony at The Connaught Hotel in London on 9 August before jetting to the Amalfi Coast in Italy with 220 guests for a three-day wedding from 23 - 25 August.