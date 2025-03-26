Royal blunder that means Princess Marie's glittering bridal tiara is permanently on loan

Princess Marie of Denmark, 49, has had several stunning tiara moments since marrying Prince Joachim, 55, in 2008, including in beautiful new gala portraits.

The couple were photographed by Les Kaner at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen before the New Year's gala, with Marie looking resplendent in a blue velvet gown from Rikke Gudnitz with satin lapels and a matching belted waist, topping her long brunette hair with Princess Dagmar’s Diamond Floral Tiara.

Tiara's history

Featuring diamonds set in three large flowers and two smaller flowers, the tiara belonged to King Frederik VIII and Queen Alexandrine's daughter, Princess Dagmar. Despite mothering multiple children, she chose to leave the diadem to her nephew, King Frederik IX, who later passed it down to his daughter, Queen Margrethe.

© Getty Princess Marie wore the xxx tiara at the New Year's gala on 1 January

The tiara has been Marie's go-to for almost every formal occasion. The first and perhaps most memorable was when she paired it with her lace Arasa Morelli wedding dress as she walked down the aisle at Mogeltonder Church, in South Jutland.

© Getty Prince Joachim and Princess Marie got married in 2008

However, the Danish royals were careful to clarify that the headpiece, featuring diamonds set in three large flowers and two smaller flowers, is on a long-term loan from Queen Margrethe to her daughter-in-law, as opposed to a permanent wedding gift.

Royal loan

© Getty Prince Joachim and his first wife Alexandra finalised their divorce in 2005, and she retained her bridal tiara

It has been widely reported that this stipulation was prompted by her son Prince Joachim's divorce from his first wife, Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg, in 2005.

She was given the Alexandrine Drop Tiara as a wedding gift in 1995, but she retained it following her split from Joachim and has been spotted wearing the tiara for big Danish events such as Queen Margrethe's Golden Jubilee Concert in 2022.

This has not stopped Marie from showing off the loaned royal jewels at Princess Madeline of Sweden's wedding in 2013, Prince Carl Philip of Sweden's nuptials in 2015, and the Danish New Year’s Reception in 2020, to name a few events.

© Shutterstock The Danish royal has worn the diadem on almost all formal outings since her wedding day

Following Marie's most recent appearance in the tiara, fans took to the comments section to praise the couple.

