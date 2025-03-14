Janette Manrara inundated with support following difficult confession

Janette Manrara is currently touring the nation as she performs as Roxie Hart in the hit musical, Chicago.

However, due to her tour commitments, the star is having to spend time away from her family. Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, Janette gave an insight into the impact this has had on her, sharing a gorgeous photo of her husband Aljaz Skorjanec, and their one-year-old daughter, Lyra.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Janette Manrara left in tears over update on Lyra

In the snap, the father-daughter duo appeared to be on a plane and Aljaz sweetly smiled into the camera. Lyra was focused in the photo with the young girl, who wore a pretty pink outfit, held onto her water bottle.

"Missing my loves so much," the professional dancer captioned the sweet snap.

© Instagram Aljaz and Lyra have now headed to Slovenia

Her fans were quick to offer their support, as one said: "Beautiful little Lyra and her lovely dad can't believe how quickly she is growing," and a second added: "Absence makes the heart grow fonder. In a comforting message, a third commented: "She's having a lovely time with her cousins. You're such a proud momma."

Aljaz has revealed that he is currently entertaining Lyra in his native country of Slovenia, with the youngster spending time with her cousins.

© Instagram Lyra went to visit her cousins

The Strictly dancer took to his Instagram Stories to reveal that his young girl was spending the day watching cartoons, cuddling with her cousins and keeping the star and his mother up until midnight.

During an appearance on The One Show, last month, Janette revealed that while she wasn't looking forward to the time away from her family, they would be coming to see her perform.

© Matt Crockett Janette is taking on the lead role in Chicago

When asked by Roman Kemp whether Aljaz and Lyra will be coming to see her on stage, Janette responded: "That's what kind of not worries me but scares me a little bit because it's a long contract and to be away from her.

"Aljaz is going to come to as many venues and cities as he possibly can, Blackpool being one of them. We're going to go back to Blackpool and I've been there only with Strictly, so it'll be interesting to go now with Chicago, but yeah, they’re going to come with me as much as possible."

© Instagram The star has a close bond with her daughter

She added: "And I'm flying home on days off just to cuddle her as much as I can."