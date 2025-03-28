Emily Andre issues warning about 'extremely dangerous' hidden risks at home with baby

Peter and Emily Andre have spent years ensuring their house is suitable for their blended family with five kids Junior, Princess, Amelia, Theo and Arabella.

While the 'Mysterious Girl' singer's older children, whom he shares with Katie Price, require minimal supervision, the NHS doctor is still hyper-aware of safety concerns as her youngest Belle learns to crawl and walk.

WATCH: Emily Andre discusses 'life-threatening' hidden risks at home with baby

As a result, she shared some of her knowledge with her followers, warning them about "extremely dangerous" items that could be hiding in plain sight in their family homes.

"So anyone with a toddler or a young child will probably know about the dangers of button batteries," she began.

"Now button batteries, if swallowed by a child or a baby are extremely extremely dangerous and in some cases can be fatal," added the glamorous mother, who sat on the floor of her living room in a pair of jeans and a slouchy grey jumper to relay tips from the Child Accident Prevention Trust.

© Instagram Emily and Peter Andre live in Surrey with their blended family

As well as a plush dark grey rug, modern lamp, and giant wall-mounted TV, the space relatably featured some of her children's toys.

Moving around her home to highlight some of the dangers, such as remote controls and key fobs, Emily was joined by baby Arabella, who sported a mop of dark hair as she played with a remote control drum and perched on Emily's hip as she shared her storage hack.

© Instagram The NHS doctor often opens up about her home life with her young kids

Further emphasising her point, Emily explained in the Instagram caption: "As Belle grows and reaches new milestones, I’ve remembered just how important it is to stay on top of baby-proofing, especially when it comes to hidden dangers like button batteries.

"They’re found in so many household appliances and toys, and if swallowed, they can be life-threatening.

"For this reason it’s very important to check which items in your home have button batteries and make sure they’re properly secured with screws. A quick check could genuinely save a life and also put your mind at ease when it comes to play time with your child."

No more kids

Peter recently opened up about his experience of being a dad in his 50s during an appearance on Loose Women. Despite being adamant he was never having kids after he reached 50, the 51-year-old spoke fondly of his "bonding" experience with Arabella, spending 6 months away from work to focus on parenting.

© Getty Images Peter is a father to five kids: Junior, Princess, Amelia, Theo and Arabella

"I think I've given more than I probably did with my others at that age, which I regret in a way, but maybe it took all that to get to this point. I'm a different person," he said.

Speaking of expanding his family, Peter confirmed he would not be having more children with Emily.

"This is it. As long as she feels this is it, and she does. So they said, 'Shall I make it permanent?' But then I thought, if I get that then, 'My voice is going to go like that'," he said, raising his voice to a higher pitch as he revealed his fears about the effects of a vasectomy.