Peter Andre shares video of rarely-seen son Theo in incredible update  

Singer Peter Andre couldn't contain his pride on Monday as he shared a rare glimpse of his son Theo crafting an impressive Lego structure.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker uploaded an at-home video of Theo deftly piecing together a complex Lego build of The Great Pyramid of Giza.

Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Peter Andre shines a light on son Theo's incredible talent

While the father-of-five ensured that his son's face was concealed, Peter shared a compilation of short clips showing Theo's progression, with a final clip featuring the finished design in all its glory.

In his caption, proud dad Peter wrote: "Quality time well spent building @lego with Theo! He's absolutely fascinated by Ancient Egypt right now, learning all about it in school, so what better project than the Great Pyramid of Giza? So proud of how he put this together in just two days!"

© Instagram Emily and Peter welcomed Theo in 2016

The star's fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with touching comments, with mum Emily writing: "He is absolutely obsessed!! Bless him." Elsewhere one follower noted: "Lego is so therapeutic!! Such a good thing to do with the kids, precious moments," while a second remarked: "Awww bless Theo, and very well done with your build, loving the lights too."

This isn't the first time Peter and Emily have shared glimpses of their son's creative talents. Back in February, Emily shone a light on her son's artistic skills, sharing a clip of the youngster sketching a beautiful rose with unfurling petals.

© Instagram Emily proudly revealed Theo's drawing skills

In the clip, Emily could be heard asking her son: "What pencil are you using there?" before Theo chimed in and responded: "I'm using an HB." Emily followed up by adding: "Are you pleased with it?" with Theo sweetly replying: "Yes."

Bursting with pride, the mother-of-three later added: "It is absolutely amazing." She continued in her caption: "Theo loves his art, I honestly haven't helped him at all with this one! Very proud."

© Mike Marsland Emily and Peter tied the knot in 2015

Aside from Theo, loved-up couple Peter and Emily are also doting parents to Amelia and baby Arabella whom they welcomed in April last year. Peter, meanwhile, is also a proud dad to teens Junior and Princess from his marriage to Katie Price.

While Peter relishes having a large brood, he has spoken about Arabella being their last family addition. Opening up to Bella magazine, he said: "It has been an amazing experience, but I think what's happened this time around is that I've realised this is our last time."

© Instagram Emily and Peter welcomed Arabella in April last year

He went on to explain the reasons for their decision, adding: "I've never had a limit before - it was always that I'd love to have five or six kids, but I now know this is it."

Peter and Emily tied the knot in 2015 after being introduced to one another via Emily's father who treated Peter for painful kidney stones.

After building a strong friendship, they later embarked on a romantic relationship before eventually walking down the aisle at Mamhead House in Exeter. They welcomed their daughter Amelia in 2014, and their son Theo in 2016.