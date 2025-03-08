Emily Andre's daughter Arabella looks just like dad Peter with amazing hair in new video

Emily Andre, née MacDonagh, delighted fans with a new video of adorable baby Arabella, who is growing up to look just like her father Peter.

Taking to Instagram, Dr Emily uploaded a video of herself playing with the tot in the sunshine, and her followers couldn't help but notice Arabella's head of hair.

WATCH: Emily Andre's daughter Arabella looks just like dad Peter with amazing hair

The NHS doctor wrote in the caption: "Soaking up the sunshine while we can! There's nothing better than a little fresh air and some sun to make your day that much better."

She continued: "This is your sign to get outside and enjoy it while you can, we all know how unpredictable the English weather is".

In the comments, her fans shared her sentiment about the fleeting British sunshine, while others pointed out Arabella's hair, which had a tiny cream bow to finish.

One wrote: "So true. The sunshine and fresh air is one of the best medicines. Looks so beautiful. Have a lovely weekend xxx", while another penned: "It's such a beautiful day here in Surrey today! Let's hope it lasts, it makes everyone feel so much better in themselves. Have a lovely day".

"Bella is like a mini Pete from the back, I'm sure she's as stunning as mummy though xx", commented a third follower. A different follower wrote: "Hair like her dad and junior".

Dr Emily shares three children with the 'Mysterious Girl' singer: Amelia – who goes by 'Millie' – 10, Theo, eight, and baby Arabella. They also live with Peter's children from his previous marriage to ex-wife Katie Price: Junior, 19, and Princess, 17.

Emily's lookalike children

Baby Arabella isn't the only one of the kids to look like the spitting image of her parents!

Earlier this week, Emily took to Instagram for World Book Day, sharing the costumes worn by Amelia and Theo for the occasion. It's safe to say that the NHS doctor's eldest daughter is growing up to look just like her fabulous mother.

In the post's caption, she wrote: "Happy World Book Day 2025! Millie designed her own outfit and went as Lottie Brooks (any parent of a tween girl probably knows all about these books – they are fab!) and Theo opted for an old classic…"

The doting mother-of-three continued: "It was a bit hectic this morning; luckily, we made it to school on time (just!), but my two little bookworms were very happy with their outfits".

Theo looked fantastic in his Harry Potter costume, and Millie looked wonderful and incredibly tall – just like her mum! – in the jumper that she designed herself.