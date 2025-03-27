Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' changing routine amid extended family break

The Wales family are set to spend lots of quality time together over the next month as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' daily routine changes.

The trio are attending Lambrook School in Berkshire, which is closing for the Easter holidays on 28 March for one month. As with any school, the week approaching the holidays sees children winding down and completing their last-minute pieces of homework for pre-Easter deadlines.

© Pool Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will have a one-month Easter break from Lambrook School

Aside from work, the Prince and Princess of Wales' kids will likely be prepping chocolate gifts to give to their friends and teachers, with the help of their parents, of course.

William's trip

Prince William hinted he was preparing for an overseas trip during his children's school break.

© Alamy Stock Photo Prince William hinted he would travel to Paris for the next Aston Villa match

The Aston Villa football fan was among the spectators as his West Midlands club sailed to a 3-0 victory against Belgian side Club Brugge at Villa Park. This sees them through to the Champions League quarter-finals against French team Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes on 9 April.

As William left the match, he told journalists, "See you in Paris", as he walked to his car, appearing to confirm his travel plans.

When he's in the UK, William and his wife Kate may take a break from Windsor and travel to their country home in Norfolk with their three kids.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The royals will likely spend time at Anmer Hall in Norfolk

The ten-bedroom Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate was gifted to Kate and William by the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present following their nuptials at Westminster Abbey in April 2011.

It is surrounded by leafy parks and acres of land, offering plenty of privacy and a wonderful escape for the family when they're not enjoying local pubs, pottery painting studios and nearby Holkham Beach.

The latter featured in their wholesome family video in 2021, with the children playing in the sand dunes.

Easter plans

© Getty Kate missed the Easter church service at St George's in 2024 (pictured in 2023)

The Wales family could return to a long-standing royal tradition they missed last year. In 2024, they did not attend the Easter Sunday service alongside King Charles, which is considered an important fixture in the royal family's calendar.

Kate had just commenced her course of preventative chemotherapy, so she chose to step away from the spotlight to recover privately alongside her family.

As well as enjoying trips and quality time with their family, George, Charlotte and Louis may be preparing for the summer term, completing assignments and even starting some early revision for end-of-year exams.

WATCH: Prince William discusses Princess Charlotte's school exams with young royal fan

In July 2024, William revealed that Charlotte was not enjoying the test during a walkabout at a D-Day event in Portsmouth.

Speaking to a young royal fan, he said: "Charlotte's at school, Charlotte's got exams."

He added: "Yes, she's got tests – she wasn't looking forward to it this morning." Crossing his fingers, William said: "Hopefully it's all gone well."