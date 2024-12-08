Nicole Kidman airs her reluctance over daughters Sunday and Faith entering the public eye: 'Oh no, I don't think so'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been fixtures of the spotlight for decades, but as they get older, their daughters are making their own presence known for the first time.

The longtime Hollywood couple share teen daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13, and they've both made several public appearances in the past year, more so than ever before.

They made their red carpet debut alongside their parents at Nicole's AFI Lifetime Achievement honor ceremony in April, followed by an appearance at the Olympics among the attendees.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Nicole Kidman's parenting rule her children aren't impressed by

Most recently, Faith joined her mom at The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment event in California, while Sunday has become a fashion week fixture, attending Balenciaga's Haute Couture show at Paris in June, and walking for Miu Miu just a few months later.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nicole, 57, is opening up about her initial reluctance to let her daughters become more public in such a big way, particularly with Sunday's catwalk debut.

"That's all driven by her," she explained. "Me going, 'Oh no, I don't think so.' But Miuccia [Prada] just loved her and was like, 'No, I want her.' And Miuccia is so powerful as a woman."

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith share teen daughters Sunday and Faith, who made their red carpet debut this April

"So that was a good match. I sat with Miuccia recently in Italy and said, 'My gosh, I've known you since I was about 23.' I've been in this industry for a while."

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about balancing her incredibly busy career with her family life, the secret to which involved keeping them close by.

MORE: Nicole Kidman shares detail about Keith Urban relationship 'that's not up for public consumption'

"I incorporate my family into it," the Babygirl star said of her jet-setting life. "And because I have a musician husband, he's got that slightly nomadic thing as well. So he's not someone that goes, 'No, I have to stay here. I can't move.'"

© Getty Images "Miuccia [Prada] just loved her and was like, 'No, I want her.' And Miuccia is so powerful as a woman."

"My girls, I've always said, 'You are of the world, you're global children.' That's what we do as a family. We travel and we experience things. And that's a great education, too."

MORE: Nicole Kidman takes time out to reflect following difficult year in family

Nicole also talked about incorporating different life experiences from her husband and especially her teen daughters when it came to enhancing her own appreciation for her craft and the curiosity to keep doing more.

© Getty Images Faith joined her mom at a THR Women in Entertainment event earlier this month

"My husband is a massive part of who I am, and my daughters. My daughters are huge, huge contributors to things in my life, and they open my eyes to things," she explained, using an example of an interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg for Chicken Shop Date.

PHOTOS: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's $6.5m 111-acre Australian farmhouse they yearn to retreat to

"I did an interview with her, and my daughter was like, 'Oh my gosh! You are kidding!' I was like, 'Whoa.' Amelia is quick. She's smart. I know a lot about the way in which that generation thinks, even though they don't let me in on all of it, but it's definitely a different lens."

© Instagram "My girls, I've always said, 'You are of the world, you're global children.'"

"I think that is what [Babygirl director] Halina Reijn was interested in, too. When she directed [the Gen Z satire] Bodies Bodies Bodies, suddenly she was around so many of these young people who were teaching her, which is why young people teaching an older person is in Babygirl. You can be a mentor, and you can be mentored by younger people."