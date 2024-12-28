Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's teen daughters Sunday and Faith's year in the spotlight in photos

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's two daughters, 16-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith Margaret (who celebrated her birthday on December 28) are emerging as stars of their own.

The teens have made several public appearances over the past year, their very first forays into the spotlight after spending most of their childhood living in privacy.

While Nicole and Keith remain extremely protective when it comes to their daughters leading public lives, in 2024 itself, they've embraced having them be a part of their major moments, including red carpet appearances and high-profile showings.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Nicole Kidman's parenting rule her children aren't impressed by

Take a look below in photos at some of Sunday and Faith's best public appearances…

1/ 7 © Gilbert Flores 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Sunday and Faith made their red carpet debuts back in April, joining their parents, aunt Antonia Kidman and cousin Lucia Hawley, to see Nicole presented with the AFI Life Achievement Award. READ: Meet Nicole Kidman's look-alike younger sister Antonia Kidman and her big family The event was the first time fans were able to see the two teens all grown up, and immediately noted how much they resembled their famous parents while dressed in gowns of their own.

2/ 7 © Getty Images Balenciaga: Paris Fashion Week, Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-25 Sunday, just days shy of her 16th birthday, joined her mom at Balenciaga's Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week in June. The mother-daughter duo twinned in discreet all-black, with Nicole opting for a full gown while Sunday went with a bodycon velvet dress, sitting in the front row with close friend Naomi Watts and her child Kai, also 15 at the time.

4/ 7 © Thierry Le Fouille/SIPA/Shutterstock OMEGA House Party in Paris While in Paris, the Babygirl star attended the OMEGA House Party, themed "HER TIME," as their brand ambassador, and brought along her oldest once again. Sunday made for a chic plus one beside her mother, dressed in a grey sleeveless waistcoat with matching pants to compliment Nicole's white ab-baring two-piece outfit.

5/ 7 © Victor Boyko Miu Miu: Paris Fashion Week, Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 Sunday had another big breakthrough in October, when she made her catwalk debut walking the runway for Miu Miu as part of Paris Fashion Week. READ: Nicole Kidman reveals real reason for daughter Sunday's fashion show debut The teen looked stylish in her waist-cinching white dress with peep toe heels, stomping the runway alongside other celebrity models like Hilary Swank and Willem Dafoe.

6/ 7 © Jacopo M. Raule Miu Miu after party Nicole, who was spotted front row for several other shows that season, then tagged along with her daughter for the Miu Miu after party. Mother and daughter once again went for complementary looks, opting for a preppy aesthetic with sweaters styled alongside mini skirts, with the Oscar winner even adding a touch of plaid.