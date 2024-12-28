Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's teen daughters Sunday and Faith's year in the spotlight in photos
Nicole Kidman and her daughter Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban; Nicole Kidman and her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban© Getty Images

The Babygirl star also shares Bella and Connor with her ex-husband Tom Cruise

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
New York
2 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's two daughters, 16-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith Margaret (who celebrated her birthday on December 28) are emerging as stars of their own.

The teens have made several public appearances over the past year, their very first forays into the spotlight after spending most of their childhood living in privacy.

While Nicole and Keith remain extremely protective when it comes to their daughters leading public lives, in 2024 itself, they've embraced having them be a part of their major moments, including red carpet appearances and high-profile showings.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Nicole Kidman's parenting rule her children aren't impressed by

Take a look below in photos at some of Sunday and Faith's best public appearances…

1/7

Faith Margaret Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Sybella Hawley and Nicole Kidman at the AFI Life Achievement Award© Gilbert Flores

49th AFI Life Achievement Award

Sunday and Faith made their red carpet debuts back in April, joining their parents, aunt Antonia Kidman and cousin Lucia Hawley, to see Nicole presented with the AFI Life Achievement Award.

READ: Meet Nicole Kidman's look-alike younger sister Antonia Kidman and her big family

The event was the first time fans were able to see the two teens all grown up, and immediately noted how much they resembled their famous parents while dressed in gowns of their own.

2/7

Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban the Balenciaga 53rd CoutureÂ Collection as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2024 in Paris, France© Getty Images

Balenciaga: Paris Fashion Week, Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-25

Sunday, just days shy of her 16th birthday, joined her mom at Balenciaga's Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week in June.

The mother-daughter duo twinned in discreet all-black, with Nicole opting for a full gown while Sunday went with a bodycon velvet dress, sitting in the front row with close friend Naomi Watts and her child Kai, also 15 at the time.

3/7

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman with daughters Sunday and Faith © Pascal Le Segretain

2024 Summer Olympics in Paris

The girls joined Nicole and Keith for their trip to Paris over the summer to watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

PHOTOS: From Nicole Kidman to Eva Mendes: stars' rarely-seen kids spotted at the Olympics in Paris

They joined the crowd of many A-listers and their rarely-seen children, including Jessica Chastain and Ryan Gosling with Eva Mendes, to watch Team USA take home the gold in women's artistic gymnastics, led by Simone Biles.

4/7

nicole kidman and daughter sunday rose omega event paris red carpet© Thierry Le Fouille/SIPA/Shutterstock

OMEGA House Party in Paris

While in Paris, the Babygirl star attended the OMEGA House Party, themed "HER TIME," as their brand ambassador, and brought along her oldest once again.

Sunday made for a chic plus one beside her mother, dressed in a grey sleeveless waistcoat with matching pants to compliment Nicole's white ab-baring two-piece outfit.

5/7

Sunday Rose walks the runway during the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show © Victor Boyko

Miu Miu: Paris Fashion Week, Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025

Sunday had another big breakthrough in October, when she made her catwalk debut walking the runway for Miu Miu as part of Paris Fashion Week.

READ: Nicole Kidman reveals real reason for daughter Sunday's fashion show debut

The teen looked stylish in her waist-cinching white dress with peep toe heels, stomping the runway alongside other celebrity models like Hilary Swank and Willem Dafoe.

6/7

Sunday Rose Urban Kidman and Nicole Kidman attend the Miu Miu dinner party as part of Paris Fashion Week at Gigi on October 01, 2024 in Paris, France.w© Jacopo M. Raule

Miu Miu after party

Nicole, who was spotted front row for several other shows that season, then tagged along with her daughter for the Miu Miu after party.

Mother and daughter once again went for complementary looks, opting for a preppy aesthetic with sweaters styled alongside mini skirts, with the Oscar winner even adding a touch of plaid.

7/7

Faith was her mother's twin at the Beverly Hills event© Stefanie Keenan

The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment 2024

It was then once again Faith's time to shine, as she joined Nicole for The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment event, honoring her mom's banner year both behind and in front of the camera.

LATEST: Nicole Kidman has a total Baywatch moment on break with Keith Urban

Faith opted for a mature, classic Chanel ensemble, pairing a white dress with black bow detailing with a white blazer featuring a black trim, and was her mother's biggest cheerleader on the day as well.

