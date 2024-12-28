Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's teen daughters Sunday and Faith's year in the spotlight in photos

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's two daughters, 16-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith Margaret (who celebrated her birthday on December 28) are emerging as stars of their own.
The teens have made several public appearances over the past year, their very first forays into the spotlight after spending most of their childhood living in privacy.
While Nicole and Keith remain extremely protective when it comes to their daughters leading public lives, in 2024 itself, they've embraced having them be a part of their major moments, including red carpet appearances and high-profile showings.
Take a look below in photos at some of Sunday and Faith's best public appearances…
49th AFI Life Achievement Award
Sunday and Faith made their red carpet debuts back in April, joining their parents, aunt Antonia Kidman and cousin Lucia Hawley, to see Nicole presented with the AFI Life Achievement Award.
The mother-daughter duo twinned in discreet all-black, with Nicole opting for a full gown while Sunday went with a bodycon velvet dress, sitting in the front row with close friend Naomi Watts and her child Kai, also 15 at the time.
Faith opted for a mature, classic Chanel ensemble, pairing a white dress with black bow detailing with a white blazer featuring a black trim, and was her mother's biggest cheerleader on the day as well.
