Gordon Ramsay sparks confusion with new photograph of wife Tana: 'What is going on?'

Gordon Ramsay shared a romantic tribute to his wife, Tana, to mark Mother's Day on Sunday.

The celebrity chef, who shares six children with his wife of 19 years, took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself and his wife in Philadelphia. He wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mums and soon-to-be Mums, thank you for all you do."

The post was met with confusion by many of the Hell's Kitchen star's international fans, who were left divided over why the restaurateur had marked Mother's Day, which doesn't fall in the US until Sunday 11 May.

© Instagram Gordon Ramsay penned a romantic tribute to his wife, Tana on Mother's Day

"Everyone’s panicking thinking that they forgot about Mother's Day now," commented one confused fan, as another penned: "Gordon! I'm a huge fan, HOWEVER- it’s not Mother’s Day! Not sure what’s going on, but you are an inspiration!"

Reading between the lines of Gordon's caption, one fan appeared to think the couple were welcoming another child together. "Another baby?? Congratulations."

Gordon and Tana's everlasting relationship

Gordon may be known for his fiery temper in the kitchen, but when it comes to love his heart has always belonged to one person, his wife Tana.

© Instagram Tana and Gordon married in 1996

The couple met at a party in 1992, though Tana was dating someone else at the time. After crossing paths years later, the pair later married in 1996 and soon built both a family and a culinary empire.

© Instagram Celebrity chef Gordon and his wife Tana are so in love

Together they welcomed five children: Megan, 26, twins Jack and Holly, 25, Tilly 23, and Oscar, five.In 2016, they faced "devastating" heartbreak after Tana miscarried their son, Rocky, but their love endured.

Despite their utter devastation, Gordon said that the tragedy had made their "family unit even tighter". At the time, he shared: "We were devastated, but thankfully we're through the worst now. It could happen at any time to anyone. It has brought us all so much closer."

© Instagram The couple share six children together

Then, in 2023, the couple shocked fans by announcing the birth of baby #6, Jesse James Ramsay.

Confirming their family was finally complete, Gordon appeared to suggest he and Tana were now finished having children, as he added: "One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls… Done."