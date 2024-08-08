Emily Andre triggers reaction from fans after sharing intimate breastfeeding snapshot with baby Arabella

Emily Andre received an inundation of supportive messages on Wednesday as she shared an intimate photo with her baby daughter, Arabella.



Taking to Instagram, the NHS doctor uploaded a heartwarming black-and-white photo of herself breastfeeding her teeny tot whom she welcomed on 2 April this year.

The mother-of-three, 34, could be seen gazing at her little one whilst relaxing at home. She wore a gleaming pendant necklace and wore her flowing brunette tresses down loose in a centre part. Arabella, meanwhile, looked precious in a printed floral dress.

Emily shared her post in honour of World Breastfeeding Week which ran from 1 to 7 August. In her caption, she wrote: "As it's coming to the end of World Breastfeeding Week, I wanted to take the time to recognise all those out there on their feeding journey.

"This week has been all about supporting women, babies and families however they chose to feed, whether that’s breastfeeding, pumping, combination feeding, formula milk or others."

She continued: "Feeding your baby isn't always plain sailing, but I hope campaigns like these help people feel more able to talk about any challenges they come across. One thing I have learnt since becoming a parent is that your feeding journey is very personal and no matter how we choose to feed our babies we should all support each other no matter what."

The star, who is married to singer Peter, sparked a sweet fan reaction in the comments section, with one writing: "Aww how beautiful is this photo," whilst a second noted: "Nothing more beautiful than a mother feeding her baby," and a third added: "So much love in this pic it's adorable."

Emily and Peter have been wrapped up in a baby bubble since welcoming their youngest addition. The pair took a while to select a moniker for their third child, but finally settled on the adorable Arabella Rose Andréa.

Aside from Arabella, the pair are also doting parents to daughter Amelia, ten, and a son called Theo, seven. Beyond this, Emily is also a hands-on stepmother to Peter's two children Junior and Princess whom he shares with his ex, Katie Price.

Emily and Peter appear content with their little brood and have seemingly ruled out the possibility of expanding their family. During a recent chat with The Sun, Peter said: "This time we're pretty sure it's going to be our last one.

"Well, never say never. I'm not 100 percent, but I'm enjoying having time to bond with her."

He went on to say: "I've not really had that chance before with the others because of work, so I'm grateful for how this has turned out."