Eric Christian Olsen and his wife Sarah Wright have suffered a difficult loss after revealing their home has succumbed to the LA wildfires.

The NCIS: Los Angeles alum's heartbreaking news was first announced on the Instagram account for Sarah's podcast, The Mother Daze Podcast.

She later penned a lengthy post and shared photos of the family home in Pacific Palisades destroyed.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jennifer Garner surveys the damage from the LA wildfires

"It’s impossible to put into words these last few days," she wrote, before confirming that she, her husband and their three children, Wyatt, 11, Esmé, eight, and Winter, four, were safe. "We are together and safe and surrounded by love. Thank you to uncle Dave and aunt Dani who took in so many of us."

She confirmed: "We lost our home. It was one of the first areas to go. Our kids have said “we all took our first steps there.

© Instagram Eric, his wife and their children have lost their home

"It’s so hard to say goodbye to our gorgeous town, our special school and this place we have loved for 13 years.

"But we are so so grateful we are together and for the outpouring of love. We have received so many messages from friends offering their homes, food, clothing, hugs, things for the kids, support and we are just blown away. It’s what keeps making us tear up. Thank you it means so much to us. More soon."

Their home is has been destroyed in the fires

The famous family are just one of thousands who have lost their home in the fires which are still blazing in the region.

The wildfires began on January 7 and have wiped out over 12,300 buildings and caused 24 known fatalities.

HELLO! reported numerous celebrities have lost their homes in the fires.

© Instagram Eric and Sarah showed the devastation caused by the fire

These include Mandy Moore, Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Miles Teller, Anthony Hopkins and Joshua Jackson.

The latter released a statement to Deadline confirming his home in Topanga Canyon was gone.

© Instagram Eric and Sarah are parents of three

The Dawson's Creek actor said: "First and most importantly, all the people closest to me affected by the fire are ok. My daughter, my family, my neighbors all made it out safely.

"Sadly, my beautiful home did not survive the fires. But today, I feel incredibly lucky to be surrounded by the people I love."

© Getty It is devastating news for the family

Paris said of her loss: "This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.

"While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe."