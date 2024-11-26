As one of the most famous families on the planet, many might have expected Victoria and David Beckham's four children to be thrown into the chaos of Hollywood and perhaps dealt with some hiccups along the way.

Instead, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and 13-year-old Harper have grown into respectable young people with their own ambitions and personalities.

PR and crisis advisor Mark Borkowski explained to HELLO! that the Beckham offspring are a "credit" to their extremely well-known parents thanks to their upbringing.

Unlike stars of a similar ilk, the dizzying heights of fame and their starry lifestyle haven't prompted Victoria and David's four children to veer down a troubled path.

"Despite the criticism they have faced over the years, David and Victoria have always come across as very good parents," Mark said.

"Even with such a publicly visible life, they have managed to bring up the kids well and that comes down to sound parenting."

Mark continued: "They've not got their kids running in and out of rehab, like many celebrity couples in Hollywood."

This was made more than clear in David's successful Netflix release, Beckham, an open and honest docu-series that gifted him millions of streams and a Primetime Emmy Award, in which he detailed the highs and lows of his stellar footballing career, his humble, working-class upbringing and how he wanted to instil similar values in his children.

The husband and wife of 25 years have evidently raised the four kids to appreciate where they've come from and be grateful for what's important.

However, that doesn't mean that drive and ambition for success aren't present, certainly in Brooklyn's case.

Indeed, the 25-year-old photographer, budding chef and entrepreneur is keen to create a path of autonomy and prove his talent and capabilities further to the Beckham name.

In an interview with Grazia, Brooklyn addressed the "nepo-baby" tag: "Obviously I am one. But I couldn't help how I was born, at all."

He went on to say: "There's always going to be people that say rubbish. But as long as you do something that makes you happy and you're kind to people, that's all that matters.

"I'm always gonna get it, no matter what I do. And I'm fine with that. It makes me work harder, because [I think], 'I'm gonna prove these people wrong'."

Romeo, meanwhile, began following his father's footsteps in the footballing world but is now making a name for himself in the modelling industry, while Cruz is a keen musician and songwriter.

Although Harper is only just 13 and, of course, has the excitement of teenage years and young adulthood to look forward to, she already has more than impressed with her confidence.

Harper found herself in the spotlight at the recent Harper's Bazaar magazine's Women of the Year Awards, where she blew away the crowd with her public speaking skills while presenting her mum with a prize.

It's clear that the mother-daughter duo have a rock-solid bond. Back in May, the fashion designer, 50, told France Inter how she reminds her only daughter of the importance of kindness over intelligence or physical appearance.

"I was never the most popular girl. What I tell my daughter often is that it's important to not be the cleverest or the prettiest, but to be the kindest, to be the one who works hard and won't accept a no."

She finished by adding: "You have to be strong, you have to believe in yourself, and you also have to stay kind."