Olly Murs shares adorable photo with baby Madi as he celebrates special moment for the first time
Olly Murs shares adorable photo with baby Madi as he celebrates special moment for the first time

Happy birthday, Olly Murs!

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
50 minutes ago
Not only is it a milestone birthday, but Olly Murs is celebrating his first birthday as a father on Tuesday. The singer took to Instagram to mark his 40th year with a sweet post on Instagram. 

Sharing a picture of him kissing his baby daughter, the X Factor star gushed: "The only gift I wanted for my 40th was to be daddy and here you are xx love you Madi [yellow heart emoji]." 

His little girl, Madison, was seen wearing a white babygrow with the words, "Happy 40th birthday daddy [heart]," emblazoned across the back. 

Olly also shared a snap of the card he was given by Madison, with the message reading: "Happy first birthday as my daddy. One day I'll say how much I love you but it may take me a while. My little heart is yours forever and I'll show you that every time I smile." 

Catherine Tyldesley was among the first to comment, saying: "Oh love! How very special!! #papabear xxx." Another person said: "So cute happy birthday Olly hope you have a blast tonight." A third post read: "Ah this is so gorgeous! Happiest of birthdays Mr Murs." 

father cradling baby daughter© Instagram
Olly and Amelia welcomed their baby daughter in April

Olly and his wife Amelia Tank welcomed their daughter Madison in April. The couple announced they were expecting a baby back in December, just months after tying the knot in July 2023 in a glamorous ceremony on Osea Island in Essex, exclusively covered by HELLO!

Olly recently revealed how he is adjusting to fatherhood when he spoke on stage during his appearance at London's O2 Arena, as he supports Take That on tour. 

WATCH: Olly Murs takes daughter Madison to work in sweet video filmed by mum Amelia

"It's been the most craziest time. Cos obviously on the one hand I've got this beautiful baby girl, my wife is at home looking after her with the nappies, and the sleepless nights and I'm on tour with Take That. I feel guilty!" he said reported the MailOnline

Olly and Amelia holding baby in two polaroid photos© Instagram
Olly and Amelia are first time parents

Olly previously revealed his broodiness at his wedding, however, telling us: "We're ready to have our own little Murs running around." He continued: "It's so special that we'll be able to take our kids to Osea Island one day and say: 'This is where we got married.'"

