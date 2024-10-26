Carrie Johnson's daughter Romy has such wild hair in adorable holiday photos

Carrie Jonhson and her family are spending the half-term holidays in Morocco and the mum-of-three has shared plenty of insights into their trip abroad.

However, the star of the photos was the media consultant's two-year-old daughter Romy and her wild hair. Carrie shared several photos of the young girl exploring her surroundings with her long brunette hair, that was tinted with blonde highlights.

In photo, Romy looked around a room that was filled with pink furniture, and she looked adorable in her blue outfit. While another photo saw her looking a sun lounger alongside her older brother, Wilfred, four, who sported his own wild mop, similar to his father's.

Romy's adventures with her older brother continued, with the duo later snapped in a toy vintage car, with Romy leaning her arm on the car's rear.

© Instagram Romy showed off her wild hair

However, the sweetest photo was reserved for last and it featured Carrie and her daughter giving each other a kiss while the mum-of-three held her young girl in her arms. Carrie looked beautiful in a stunning multicoloured dress, while Romy had changed into a pink frock.

Carrie has enjoyed several holidays with her brood and back in August they enjoyed a beachside excursion. In photos, her three children could be seen looking out onto a balcony with a dreamy sunset backdrop.

© Instagram Romy and her brother have a close bond

Wilfred, four, looked just like his dad with his blonde hair, and the toddler wore a pair of khaki shorts and a navy T-shirt. Romy, age three, looked adorable in a pink dress printed with hearts and a pair of blue sandals, while one-year-old Frank stood by his siblings wearing a blue babygrow.

Another photo saw Carrie looking bronzed as she posed in a pink gingham bikini and a matching mini skirt as she looked loved-up with her husband Boris, 60.

© Instagram Carrie and her daughter shared a sweet moment

The final photo showed the star's eldest children holding hands as they overlooked the incredible scenery.

Standing in front of a calm rooftop pool, Wilfred wore a white shirt with a colourful fish design and red shorts, while his sister Romy wore a printed navy dress with her hair styled in a half-updo.