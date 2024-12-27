Carrie Johnson's son Frank displays wild hair as he causes havoc with Christmas present – photos

Father Christmas made sure to pay a visit to Boris and Carrie Johnson's home on Christmas Day, giving their three children, Wilf, Romy and Frank plenty of presents.

On Friday, Carrie revealed that their youngest, Frank, 17 months, was finding plenty of enjoyment in one of his gifts, even if it was causing a little bit of havoc inside their Oxfordshire home. In a series of photos on her Instagram Stories, young Frank was seen playing in his new ball pit and he was kicking plenty of the colourful balls around the family's living room.

The youngster clearly loved the gift even though in a second photo shared by Carrie, Frank had toppled into the pit.

Frank was also dressed appropriately for the festive season, as he was decked out in a thick reindeer Christmas jumper and red trousers.

© Instagram Frank enjoyed playing in the ball pit

Ahead of Christmas, the mother-of-three shared an adorable photo of her three children waiting by the fireplace for Santa Claus to arrive. Dancing cats and toy soldiers made up the decorations and to their side sat a plate of carrots and a mince pie.

In her caption, the former media representative shared: "My three little elves waited patiently for Father Christmas this evening and were very lucky to spot him out the window and so ran straight up to bed (which prob means they'll be up at 5am).

© Instagram Frank had a small tumble as he played

"But now the stage has been set and it’s time to relax by the fire with a big drink. Special thanks to the lovely woman who gave us her son’s old bike. Wilf is going to love it."

She concluded: "I hope my children continue to believe in the magic of Christmas for many years to come. It makes it so special for all of us. From my family to yours, hope you have a good one."

© Instagram The Johnson children waited for Santa to arrive

Carrie's youngest doesn't often feature in her photos, but it appears that much like his father and older brother, Frank has a wild mop of hair.

Wilf, four, had his locks on display earlier in the month when Carrie took him out for a special "one-on-one" day.

© Instagram The Johnson trio previously met Santa Claus

Wilf's hair could be seen in its signature tousled style as the pair waited at a train station. "V rarely get to spend one-on-one time with my older two but today Wilf and I are having a fun day just the two of us," Carrie wrote alongside a smiley emoji covered in love hearts.

The pair enjoyed what looked to be a delightful day at the Natural History Museum, where the little one was pictured alongside a number of incredible fossils and dinosaur figures.