Gwen Stefani's son Kingston marks huge first, shares emotional moment with step-dad Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani experienced a "pinch me" moment on Friday, August 11, when she was able to witness the oldest of her three sons, Kingston Rossdale, follow in his parents' footsteps.

Gwen, 53, shares her boys Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, to whom she was married from 2002-2016. She co-parents her children with Gavin and current husband Blake Shelton.

Blake, 47, announced earlier in the week that he would be performing a spontaneous set at his bar Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma on Friday, and promised another surprise.

VIDEO: Gwen Stefani's son Kingston's special role revealed in unseen wedding video

"Ok y'all here's the deal… 7:30pm this Friday I'm gonna set up and play 30 minutes or so acoustically. Then I'm gonna turn the stage over to a debut artist that will be doing their VERY FIRST public performance!

"See you at the @OleRed Tishomingo Doghouse!!!! You never know who else may show up…." he said with a tease.

MORE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's very different lifestyles highlighted in new personal video

The "debut artist" in question turned out to be none other than Kingston himself, who performed his very first acoustic set to an enthusiastic audience.

© Instagram Blake Shelton teases a special performance at his bar Ole Red in Oklahoma

Videos floating around on social media show the budding singer delivering a nervous but rousing performance that ended with loud cheers from the audience and a very special moment with Blake.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's Oklahoma home is out of this world – see stunning tour of never-ending garden

As he thanked the crowd and walked off stage, Blake pulled up behind him and pulled him into a long hug, sweetly capturing the strong love that runs through their blended family.

© Getty Images Blake shares a close relationship with Gwen's three sons

But the night was far from over, as the former The Voice coach came on for his own promised set, telling the crowd as reported by ET: "I mean, I'm not gonna let him close out the show. You know what I mean? I'm still in competition mode a little bit."

MORE: Gwen Stefani's youngest son's difference to older brothers highlighted by dad Gavin Rossdale

Members of the audience began shouting for Gwen, and sure enough, Blake began strumming the opening notes to No Doubt's classic "Don't Speak."

© Instagram Kingston made his debut at his step-dad's Oklahoma bar

And it didn't take long for proud mom Gwen to hop on stage as well, hugging her hubby from behind before taking center stage and commanding the room with the 1995 hit.

MORE: Gavin Rossdale praised by fans as he shares rare glimpse into parenting with ex Gwen Stefani in new photo

Blake announced he would be stepping away from his career-defining stint on NBC's The Voice last year amid a move to dial back on making music in favor of spending more time with family.

© Instagram Gavin and Gwen efficiently co-parent their three sons with Blake

Gwen echoed the same sentiment when speaking with Extra in November, saying: "I think he just wants more time. I don't know if people realize if he's doing two seasons a year, in between that he's touring.

"So he actually has two teams at the same time at a certain point, they overlap. It's a lot of brain power. It's a lot of time away from the family. Those kinds of things, he just got to a point, he just wants time at his ranch time to do the other things he loves to do," she continued, before playfully adding: "I'm totally speaking for you Blake, I'm sorry… I'm married to you so I can say whatever I want."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.