Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's oldest son Kingston flashes massive new tattoo — see here

Kingston Rossdale may have his mom Gwen Stefani and stepfather Blake Shelton's love for country music, but he definitely has his dad Gavin Rossdale's appreciation for getting inked.

The 18-year-old is stepping into his trio of parents' footsteps as a musician and is certainly also developing a taste for the rockstar lifestyle, as evidenced by his latest tattoo.

The oldest of exes Gwen and Gavin's three sons took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of his latest ink, courtesy of Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Ricky Sunshine, who posted the snaps on his social media page.

The design consisted of a bold and in-your-face panther with tendrils running across its body and sharp claws, almost inspired by Chinese dragons, on what looked to be his arm.

"Custom drawn panther for Kingston yesterday," the artist wrote alongside the photos, which Kingston reacted to with a pair of flame emojis, and his other followers also commented: "So sick," and: "Damn Ricky Sunshine."

Kingston has several other smaller tattoos and piercings, just like his dad, although took to his Stories in July as well to showcase another large design he'd received from the same artist.

"@ricky.sunshine is insane," he captioned a selfie that showcased his huge chain-link tattoo running up and down his arm, circling around the elbow. The bold design featured a collection of studded chains.

Kingston made his stage debut at his stepfather Blake's bar Ole Red, with the duo strumming on the guitar together. And in an interview last year with Us Weekly, Gavin praised his son's ability as a musician.

"I got him a Logic studio for Christmas," the Bush frontman shared. "He's got my whole [guitar] pedal rig, a bunch of vintage guitars, all this stuff. I've helped him out to have a nice setup, but that is it."

© Instagram Kingston previously showed off his other massive new ink

"As opposed to really recording so much for himself, he's begun to work with other people and he's written some way legit, Justin Bieber-quality singles. I'm like, 'Oh god, it's really good. I can't believe it.' He has such a great ear for melody."

Gavin also shared that Kingston had a massive amount of appreciation for rock music, although wasn't into him and Bush as much as he would like. "It's so close to [my music] — I wish he were really deeply into me, but he's not."

© Getty Images Gwen shares three sons with her rocker ex-husband

"He's into the Pumpkins, which is great. They're an incredible band. We love Billy [Corgan], we love the Deftones, and it's so fun — walking past his room, and he's playing a Deftones riff. But, what's so strange, anthropologically, is that he does not quiz me about stuff. It's all independent of me, and intentionally so."

He emphasized how important it was for his three sons to develop their own identities independent of him or their mom, 54 (middle son Zuma is developing a fondness for country music as well).

© Instagram Gavin shares a close bond with his three sons, and effectively co-parents with his ex

"Kids have to become independent. [Kingston] has to break away from me and discover things — almost distance himself from me, which is painful because…I'm the most important person in his life, along with his mom."