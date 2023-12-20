Exclusive: Why Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte won't be the ‘spares’ like Prince Harry

Prince Harry sensationally revealed in his memoir how his family referred to him as the “spare”, referring to his place in the royal line of succession behind his older brother Prince William.

Harry wrote that his father King Charles supposedly commented to Princess Diana at Harry's birth: "Wonderful! Now you've given me an heir and a spare – my work is done."

In a subsequent interview published on Substack, Harry said of his brother’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis: "I know that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, it worries me."

Now, global parenting expert Jo Frost, known for her Channel 4 series Supernanny, has exclusively told HELLO! why Charlotte and Louis would never be the ‘heir and spare’ to their older brother George.

Jo Frost says: “I think William and Catherine understand the importance of nurturing the sibling relationships between the three of them.

“Dare I say it, in their family it would never be the ‘heir and spare’. It would be about the importance of all of them. The understanding that it really takes a team, with the important roles in upholding the crown and the monarchy.

“And so, we're seeing these very early seeds now, with respect to what it means to support each other and to nurture together.”

Jo also refers to the possibility of George and his siblings attending the mixed private school, Marlborough College, where their mother Princess Kate was schooled and was very happy.

HELLO! recently reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales toured Marlborough College in Wiltshire with Prince George. There is also speculation that George may attend Prince William and Prince Harry's former school, Eton College.

Jo told us: “The possibility of Catherine considering George going to Marlborough College, I find that not surprising, because it's co-ed, and there's a wonderful opportunity for Princess Charlotte to attend as well as Prince Louis.”

In November, Prince George sat a series of examinations thought to be the ISEB Common Pre-tests.

It will also be interesting to see what the Prince and Princess of Wales decide regarding the family travelling together in the future, as according to royal protocol, heirs one and two should travel on separate planes.

Prince Harry wrote in Spare: "Pa and William could never be on the same flight together, because there must be no chance of the first and second in line to the throne being wiped out. But no one gave a damn whom I traveled with; the Spare could always be spared. I knew this, knew my place."