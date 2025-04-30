Carrie Johnson's wild-haired son Wilf is his dad Boris's carbon copy in new pictures

Carrie Johnson delighted fans on Tuesday when she shared a joyous carousel of snapshots in honour of her son Wilf's fifth birthday.

The pictures, which were shared to Instagram, showed Wilf playing tennis, cuddling a giant plush toy dinosaur, getting up close and personal with a donkey, walking with puppies and bouncing on a trampoline.

In the adorable snapshots, Carrie's tot sported a mop of unruly platinum blonde hair that looked almost identical to his father's. He could be seen wearing an array of colourful outfits, including a pair of shark-emblazoned shorts and sweet Paddington Bear pyjamas.

In her caption, the mother-of-three penned: "Happy Birthday to my darling Wilf, my sunshine boy. The happiest kid with the biggest heart."

© Instagram The youngster has a penchant for dinosaurs

She continued: "Being your mum is the best thing that ever happened to me. Four has been the most incredible age. Can't wait for the adventures we will have now you're five."

© Instagram Wilf has the same unruly blonde hair as his father Boris

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their birthday well-wishes, with one writing: "Happy Birthday Wilf [balloon emoji] Loving the T-shirt in the last snap," while a second noted: "Happy Birthday to the adorable Wilf, mini Boris," and a third chimed in: "Omg he's doing well hitting that ball. Wimbledon next."

© Instagram Wilf celebrated his fifth birthday

Ahead of Wilf's big day, Carrie and her husband Boris threw their son a dinosaur-themed birthday bash. Wilf was treated to an incredible tiered Jurassic Park cake topped with a roaring dinosaur, balloons galore and a giant bouncy castle.

For the special occasion, the pair pulled out all the stops, transforming themselves into colourful dinosaurs. Pictures shared to Instagram showed the pair posing up a storm in their vibrant, inflatable costumes emblazoned with scaly details.

© Instagram Carrie and Boris transformed into dinosaurs for the family celebration

Former media rep Carrie opted for a forest green Triceratops outfit, while her husband Boris went for a classic tangerine orange Tyrannosaurus rex costume.

At the time, Carrie told her followers: "When your son asks if ACTUAL dinosaurs might come to his party, we knew what we had to do.

© Instagram The couple fully embraced the dinosaur theme

"It was bloody hot in those things, but it was a hit! Thank you above all to @actionamanda who transforms our children’s birthday parties and who truly is the best entertainer out there. She’s incredible. We certainly had a dino disco to remember."

Boris and Carrie's family life in the countryside

Aside from Wilf, Carrie and Boris are also doting parents to a daughter called Romy and a son called Frank. The pair are raising their brood in rural Oxfordshire, where they own a stunning £3.8 million home complete with five acres, a moated castle, a pond for their gaggle of ducklings and a tennis court.

They also have their own vegetable patch where they grow fruit and vegetables, including rhubarb.