Carrie Johnson's wild-haired son Wilf is his dad Boris's carbon copy in new pictures

Carrie Johnson delighted fans on Tuesday when she shared a joyous carousel of snapshots in honour of her son Wilf's fifth birthday.
The pictures, which were shared to Instagram, showed Wilf playing tennis, cuddling a giant plush toy dinosaur, getting up close and personal with a donkey, walking with puppies and bouncing on a trampoline.
In the adorable snapshots, Carrie's tot sported a mop of unruly platinum blonde hair that looked almost identical to his father's. He could be seen wearing an array of colourful outfits, including a pair of shark-emblazoned shorts and sweet Paddington Bear pyjamas.
In her caption, the mother-of-three penned: "Happy Birthday to my darling Wilf, my sunshine boy. The happiest kid with the biggest heart."
She continued: "Being your mum is the best thing that ever happened to me. Four has been the most incredible age. Can't wait for the adventures we will have now you're five."
Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their birthday well-wishes, with one writing: "Happy Birthday Wilf [balloon emoji] Loving the T-shirt in the last snap," while a second noted: "Happy Birthday to the adorable Wilf, mini Boris," and a third chimed in: "Omg he's doing well hitting that ball. Wimbledon next."
Ahead of Wilf's big day, Carrie and her husband Boris threw their son a dinosaur-themed birthday bash. Wilf was treated to an incredible tiered Jurassic Park cake topped with a roaring dinosaur, balloons galore and a giant bouncy castle.
For the special occasion, the pair pulled out all the stops, transforming themselves into colourful dinosaurs. Pictures shared to Instagram showed the pair posing up a storm in their vibrant, inflatable costumes emblazoned with scaly details.
Former media rep Carrie opted for a forest green Triceratops outfit, while her husband Boris went for a classic tangerine orange Tyrannosaurus rex costume.
At the time, Carrie told her followers: "When your son asks if ACTUAL dinosaurs might come to his party, we knew what we had to do.
"It was bloody hot in those things, but it was a hit! Thank you above all to @actionamanda who transforms our children’s birthday parties and who truly is the best entertainer out there. She’s incredible. We certainly had a dino disco to remember."
Boris and Carrie's family life in the countryside
Aside from Wilf, Carrie and Boris are also doting parents to a daughter called Romy and a son called Frank. The pair are raising their brood in rural Oxfordshire, where they own a stunning £3.8 million home complete with five acres, a moated castle, a pond for their gaggle of ducklings and a tennis court.
They also have their own vegetable patch where they grow fruit and vegetables, including rhubarb.