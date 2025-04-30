Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Carrie Johnson's wild-haired son Wilf is his dad Boris's carbon copy in new pictures
The former media rep shares three children with her husband Boris

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
34 minutes ago
Carrie Johnson delighted fans on Tuesday when she shared a joyous carousel of snapshots in honour of her son Wilf's fifth birthday.

The pictures, which were shared to Instagram, showed Wilf playing tennis, cuddling a giant plush toy dinosaur, getting up close and personal with a donkey, walking with puppies and bouncing on a trampoline.

In the adorable snapshots, Carrie's tot sported a mop of unruly platinum blonde hair that looked almost identical to his father's. He could be seen wearing an array of colourful outfits, including a pair of shark-emblazoned shorts and sweet Paddington Bear pyjamas.

In her caption, the mother-of-three penned: "Happy Birthday to my darling Wilf, my sunshine boy. The happiest kid with the biggest heart."

young boy holding toy dinosaur © Instagram
The youngster has a penchant for dinosaurs

She continued: "Being your mum is the best thing that ever happened to me. Four has been the most incredible age. Can't wait for the adventures we will have now you're five."

young boy walking with puppies © Instagram
Wilf has the same unruly blonde hair as his father Boris

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their birthday well-wishes, with one writing: "Happy Birthday Wilf [balloon emoji] Loving the T-shirt in the last snap," while a second noted: "Happy Birthday to the adorable Wilf, mini Boris," and a third chimed in: "Omg he's doing well hitting that ball. Wimbledon next."

young boy with donkey © Instagram
Wilf celebrated his fifth birthday

Ahead of Wilf's big day, Carrie and her husband Boris threw their son a dinosaur-themed birthday bash. Wilf was treated to an incredible tiered Jurassic Park cake topped with a roaring dinosaur, balloons galore and a giant bouncy castle.

For the special occasion, the pair pulled out all the stops, transforming themselves into colourful dinosaurs. Pictures shared to Instagram showed the pair posing up a storm in their vibrant, inflatable costumes emblazoned with scaly details.

two people wearing dinosaur costumes© Instagram
Carrie and Boris transformed into dinosaurs for the family celebration

Former media rep Carrie opted for a forest green Triceratops outfit, while her husband Boris went for a classic tangerine orange Tyrannosaurus rex costume.

At the time, Carrie told her followers: "When your son asks if ACTUAL dinosaurs might come to his party, we knew what we had to do.

couple wearing dinosaur outfits © Instagram
The couple fully embraced the dinosaur theme

"It was bloody hot in those things, but it was a hit! Thank you above all to @actionamanda who transforms our children’s birthday parties and who truly is the best entertainer out there. She’s incredible. We certainly had a dino disco to remember."

Boris and Carrie's family life in the countryside

Aside from Wilf, Carrie and Boris are also doting parents to a daughter called Romy and a son called Frank. The pair are raising their brood in rural Oxfordshire, where they own a stunning £3.8 million home complete with five acres, a moated castle, a pond for their gaggle of ducklings and a tennis court.

View post on Instagram
 

They also have their own vegetable patch where they grow fruit and vegetables, including rhubarb.

