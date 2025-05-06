Joanna Gaines is gearing up for one of her favorite days of the year — Mother's Day, coming this weekend.

The 47-year-old Magnolia co-founder shares five kids with her husband Chip Gaines, 50: 20-year-old Drake, 18-year-old Ella, 16-year-old Duke, 15-year-old Emmie Kay, and six-year-old Crew.

The doting mom and home renovation expert welcomed Good Morning America's Lori Bergamotto to her estate, clubbed with Magnolia's, to share some insight into her new show, Mini Reni, plus life living on their Waco, Texas farm.

© Getty Images Joanna and Chip share five children together

The pair explored her huge garden, which she uses as a "test" base for blooms before assigning them to her Magnolia team to plant, and the renovation done on a detached shed they brought to the property and turned into a herbarium.

The segment ended with a demonstration on flower arrangement, with the pair discussing how such gifts can be handy to have on-hand for Mother's Day instead of opting for more expensive options.

And Joanna couldn't agree more, saying she extended the same sentiment to her own children. "I think it's the sweetest thing. Especially for me, I've got five kiddos," she explained.

"To me, my favorite gift is…whether it's just a stem, or a bouquet of flowers, or a note. It's something that simple that I think goes a long way," Joanna added.

The mom-of-five has expressed previously that she adores having all her children home and together for such celebrations like Mother's and Father's Day, Valentine's Day, birthdays and the like. However, this is likely the last Mother's Day for the parents with a family-of-six living at home.

Drake moved out of home to attend the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 2023, and oldest daughter Ella will be doing the same come fall. Their two other teens, Duke and Emmie Kay, will be leaving home for college within the next three years as well.

© Instagram Ella was previously an intern with Magnolia

At just 18, Ella is already one of her mom's biggest proteges, especially when it comes to home setup and being a part of the Magnolia business. In fact, during a recent appearance on the podcast Business of Home, Joanna shared that her daughter actually interned for the company, particularly in the midst of Joanna and Chip's plan to take a months-long sabbatical in 2024.

"One of my favorite moments that was so pivotal for me as a mother, but also as a business owner, was my daughter, my oldest daughter, was in on a lot of these conversations before our break in June, that I was having with the team," she said of her initial discussions concerning the break.

© Instagram The couple's oldest, Drake, is a sophomore at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

"She was interning with me, so she'd be in these meetings where I was like, y'all, I need vision. Like, we need to get back to why we're doing what we're doing. And so she was listening and she was interested."

And she wasn't just interested, she was an active participant, with the Fixer Upper star recalling a night the mother-daughter pair spent at the office coming up with ideas. "She was writing things as I was saying, okay, if we do this, if we do that."