All Creatures Great and Small's Rachel Shenton shares adorable photo of newborn baby boy amid filming break

All Creatures Great and Small star Rachel Shenton shared an adorable new photo of her newborn baby boy, Orson, to mark one month since she welcomed him into the world.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 37-year-old shared an update with her followers alongside a sweet snap of the new mum cuddling her little one, shielding his identity by placing a blue heart emoji over his face.

In the caption, Rachel penned: "1 month. So in love… and so tired!"

© @rachelshenton/Instagram Rachel shared an adorable photo of her newborn baby

Rachel's baby joy

Rachel announced the arrival of her first child in April on social media. Sharing a black-and-white photo of her newborn's tiny feet, the actress wrote: "On the 09.04.2025 my dream came true….Welcome to the world, Orson Wilde Shenton Overton….Our hearts are yours."

Thanking the hospital staff for their care, Rachel revealed that her baby arrived earlier than planned. "The biggest thank you to the brilliant midwives and doctors at Royal Stoke Maternity Unit. Orson came along earlier than expected…so we needed to stay in hospital for a while and we couldn’t have wished for better care and support," continued the star, adding the hashtags: "#homesafely #NHS #grateful #babyboy#nextchapter #brb."

Later in April, Rachel reshared a post from her co-star Nicholas Ralph, who took to Instagram with an off-set selfie of him, Rachel and their castmates, Callum Woodhouse, Samuel West, and Anna Madeley, enjoying a restaurant meal.

Captioning the photo, Rachel revealed that she missed her co-stars and would reunite with them soon. "Miss you all… see you soon," she wrote.

© @nicholasralph_ / Instagram Rachel revealed she would soon reunite with her cast members

Rachel shares her baby with her husband, actor and filmmaker Chris Overton.

The couple, who have been married since 2018, first met in 2010 on the set of Hollyoaks, in which Rachel starred as Mitzeee Minniver and Chris portrayed Liam McAllister.

© Rachel Shenton/Instagram Rachel is married to actor Chris Overton

Opening up about their wedding back, Rachel previously revealed that it was a private occasion. "We got married not that long ago in amongst all the madness!" she told The Sun in 2018.

"It was a very private event, we wanted to keep it private, but I am so happy though. It has been a very good year, I don't know what we are going to do next year!"

All Creatures Great and Small season six

Filming on season six began back in February and while details about the new series have been kept under wraps so far, we can expect to see all the main cast reprise their roles, including Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Rachel Shenton as Helen Herriot, Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon, Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon and Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall.

© Helen Williams / Channel 5 / Playground Filming for season six began in February

It's also very likely that Patricia Hodge will return as Mrs Pumphrey (alongside Derek the dog, who plays Tricki Woo), as well as Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson and Imogen Clawson as Jenny Alderson.