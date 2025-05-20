Iolo Williams' son Dewi is his carbon copy – and he's following in his footsteps

Iolo Williams is back on our screens with his River Valleys show, but the presenter isn't the only naturalist in his family, with son Dewi following in the star's footsteps.

The duo have even hosted a show together, Iolo a Dewi: y tad a'r mab yn Zambia. In the programme, the pair headed out for safari where they observed several animals in their natural habitat. Although Iolo hasn't shared much about his son, last year, he revealed that himself and both of his sons were fans of Liverpool F.C., with the family seeing their beloved team play.

Speaking of his experience on hosting the show alongside his dad, Dewi said: "Thank you for all the support on 'Iolo a Dewi: y tad a'r mab yn Zambia', still on iplayer. Amazing experience filming and meeting some amazing people."

The father-son duo still enjoy wildlife together and back in March, Dewi shared a snap of himself and Iolo trekking across Africa. "Tracking desert adapted elephants and black rhino on foot," he captioned the photo.

The youngster isn't shy when it comes to his social media, with the star having shown off his ripped physique and toned abs on several occasions.

Presenting career

Iolo has been on our screens since the 90s, but the star has previously confessed that he never intended to enter the world of television, but it was because of Dewi that he did.

Speaking to Discover Wildlife in 2024, he confessed: "I never, ever wanted to be a presenter. I worked for the RSPB in Wales, and for four and a half years, it was the best job in the world – monitoring bird populations, advising big landowners, and investigating crimes.

"Because of the work I did, the media was always interested and asking to film. I didn't really want to, because it was a pain and it sort of interfered with my work."

He continued: "Then when I left the RSPB, the BBC and S4C offered me work. I turned them down initially as I really did not want to go into the media.

"But then I was married, with a little baby, and I needed to earn some money, so I contacted the BBC and S4C and said, 'Okay, let's give it a go.' And that was 24 years ago now!"