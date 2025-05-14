Meet Gary Sinise's 3 kids and 5 grandkids — plus the tragic death that convinced him to leave Hollywood

Gary Sinise is leading a quiet life away from Hollywood, having taken a step back from acting since 2019 to devote time to his family.

However, the family's closeness is the result of a recent tragedy that shook them, so much so that it was what convinced Gary to step away. "That's when I stopped acting," he told People in a new interview.

The actor, who turned 70 this past March, leaves behind a long and acclaimed film and TV legacy, although is hoping to carry on his life surrounded by his loving family.

Read on to learn more about Gary Sinise's family, including his three children…

© Getty Images Sophie Sinise, 36 Gary welcomed his first child, a daughter named Sophie, in November 1988 with his longtime wife Moira Harris. The couple tied the knot in 1981. Sophie grew up in Southern California while her dad made waves in Hollywood, and occasionally ventured into acting as well. Her credits include the TV movies Swamp Shark and The Heart of Christmas (both 2011), plus an appearance on her dad's TV show CSI: NY in 2010. However, soon after, she began taking a more active role with The Gary Sinise Foundation, a nonprofit organization her father founded in 2011 devoted to the service and care of veterans, first responders and their families.

© Getty Images "I was one of the first receptionists at the Gary Sinise Foundation," she said during an appearance on the foundation's podcast. "I remember I needed a job so he put me to work at his little office, right across from the studio at CSI." Not much is known about her personal life. She is married to a man named Bobby and they live in Nashville, Tennessee, close to her parents. They have at least one child together.

© Getty Images Ella Sinise, 32 Ella is the youngest of Gary and Moira's three kids, born in 1992. Not much is known about her. She only has one screen credit, appearing in the 2011 documentary Lt. Dan Band: For the Common. She has also involved herself with work on her father's foundation with her big sister, making an appearance on the same podcast as well to discuss their relatively normal upbringing.

© Getty Images "We just had a normal upbringing where mom took us to soccer practice and did all the normal things, and she didn't want to go to all the Hollywood stuff," she explained. There is no information on whether Ella is married, but she also has kids of her own, at least one daughter. Between Ella and Sophie, Gary has five grandchildren ages one to eight, to whom he is "Papa."

© Instagram McCanna "Mac" Anthony Sinise, 1990-2024 Mac was born to Gary and Moira in 1990. Mac was primarily a musician, studying songwriting and composition at the University of Southern California's Thornton School of Music, and playing drums for the Lt. Dan Band. In 2017, he joined the foundation as assistant manager of education and outreach. In 2018, however, not long after his mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, Mac was diagnosed with Chordoma, a rare type of bone cancer.