Justin Baldoni resurfaces on social media with emotional message about family

Justin Baldoni has broken his social media hiatus.

Save for statements via his lawyer, the Jane the Virgin actor has laid rather low since launching a retaliatory legal battle against Blake Lively, who has accused him of sexual harassment and running a smear campaign against her, and who has faced constant online vitriol as a result.

Now — some days after also recently roping in Taylor Swift into the legal drama via subpoena — the It Ends With Us actor has taken a moment to celebrate his family.

© GC Images Blake and Justin are in a legal battle over his behavior on the set of It Ends With Us

On Sunday, May 11, Mother's Day in the US, Justin took to Instagram and shared a touching Mother's Day tribute both to his wife Emily Baldoni, who he married in 2013, and his mother Sharon Baldoni.

He shared a photo featuring the two women as well as his children, daughter Maiya, nine, and son, Maxwell, seven, posing by the ocean at sunset. It's his first post on Instagram since early December.

"My mom gave us faith. My wife is the definition of it," he then wrote, adding: "Our children are growing up in the fortress of that love. Happy Mother's Day to all."

© Instagram The actor shared a photo with his family

Earlier this week, Blake and Taylor, who have been close friends for at least a decade, both defended themselves after the "Bejeweled" singer was subpoenaed by Justin's legal team. In his subpoena, Justin alleges that during a meeting at Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds' New York City apartment, in the middle of filming, Taylor walked into a meeting in order to praise Blake's rewrites of the script for It Ends With Us.

He added that Ryan was there from the start "singing the praises of Blake's rewrite" of a scene, and that hours later Taylor also arrived at the apartment to "offer her two cents" and allegedly "began praising Lively's script," of which "Baldoni understood the subtext: he needed to comply with Lively's direction." Justin claims he told Blake in a text exchange following the meeting that he liked her script changes and told her that he "would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor."

© Getty Images With his wife Emily at the It Ends With Us premiere

A representative for Taylor has since slammed Justin's attempts to rope her into the trial — which is tentatively set for 2026 — stating: "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film."

Her team maintained: "She did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history. The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, 'My Tears Ricochet.' Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift's name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."

© Instagram He has two kids

Blake has since also slammed the subpoena, addressing both Justin and Steve Sarowitz, Justin's Wayfarer Studios co-founder. "Mr. Baldoni, Mr. Sarowitz, and team continue to turn a case of sexual harassment and retaliation into entertainment for the tabloids, going as far as suggesting that they sell tickets to a concert venue — Madison Square Garden — to witness Ms. Lively's deposition, to subpoenaing Taylor Swift, a woman who has given a voice to millions the world over."

It followed: "This is a very serious legal matter, not Barnum & Bailey's Circus. The defendants continue to publicly intimidate, bully, shame and attack women's rights and reputations. Including in the past month seeking to strike down for all, a powerful California victims' rights law, calling it 'unconstitutional.' The disturbing actions by a billionaire, men who made their careers as 'female allies' and their team continue to show their true colors."