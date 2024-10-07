Clint Eastwood's family just got bigger. The Gran Torino star is a grandfather again after his daughter Morgan Eastwood, revealed she'd welcomed a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, Clint's youngest daughter confirmed she and her husband, Tanner Koopman, had become parents for the first time.

"Two weeks with our Cleo," Morgan, 27, wrote alongside photos of her newborn.

There were adorable snapshots of Cleo with her parents and also with the family dog watching over her.

Clint shares his daughter with news anchor and actress, Dina Fisher — formerly known as Dina Eastwood — who commented on the post.

"She’s for real and our lives are already better," she wrote. "So happy for you! So happy for all of us!"

Morgan is Clint's last born and the only daughter he shares with Dina, who is now married to basketball coach, Scott Fisher.

Morgan announced her pregnancy in May 2024, before tying the knot with Tanner in June.

© Getty Clint and Morgan

They married at her dad's famous 22-acre Mission Ranch in Carmel by the Sea, California, in front of 130 guests.

Speaking with People about the wedding, she shared it was "very European-inspired and so perfect," noting: "We wanted every element to feel as relaxed as possible." So much so, she revealed: "I did my own makeup and hair, chose some inexpensive earrings the week of [the wedding], and threw on a pair of velvet heels I'd previously worn."

© Instagram Morgan on her wedding day

Clint was reunited with his kids for the event.

With an age difference of 43 years between the oldest and the youngest child, his offspring spans over several generations.

© Jerritt Clark Clint with his daughters and ex-wife Francis

He is also a father to Laurie Murray, 70, who he did not know existed until some years after her birth, Kymber Lynn, 60, whose mom is Roxanne Tunis, Kyle, 56, and Alison, 52, both of whom he shares with first wife Maggie Johnson, plus Scott, 38, and Kathryn, 36, both of whose mom is Jacelyn Reeves, and lastly Francesca, 31, whose mom is Frances Fisher.

While Clint was a strict father, he was a good one. His son, Scott, has been open about growing up and told GQ Australia: "Dad didn’t care if I was a plumber or an actor. He said, 'Whatever you do, just do it well. Be humble about what you do, be a good guy and tell the truth.'"

© Jon Kopaloff Clint is a granddad again

Clint spoke about being a parent to Star, when he confessed: "I'm a much better father now than when I was younger because then I was working all around the world, and I was desperate to find the brass ring, so I worked constantly,.

"I go to all the softball games and look ridiculous out there because almost everybody's got a much younger father than me. But it's fun. I think you appreciate everything a lot more when you get to my age.

"I never started out thinking I would have a big family, but now it’s very important to me, and family relationships take precedence over work."