Meet Grace Jones' striking model son who looks just like her

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Grace Jones and her son Paulo Goode.

The actress, singer and model — who turns 77 on May 19 — has had a lengthy career in the spotlight.

But behind the scenes, she's also raised a family. Here's what we know about Grace's only son Paulo.

Born

© Getty Images Paulo is Grace's only child

Grace welcomed Paulo into the world in 1979. Ahead of his birth, Grace had a baby shower thrown by Debbie Harry and Andy Warhol which took place at the Manhattan nightclub' Garage'.

Paulo was dubbed "the first disco baby," by his mom.

Paulo's father

© Corbis via Getty Images Grace shares her son with her ex Jean Paul Goude

Grace was dating famed French photographer and graphic designer Jean-Paul Goudo, when she fell pregnant.

The pair had been friends for years and worked together after meeting at Studio 54. Grace featured in many pieces of his work and he helped create her public image.

© Corbis via Getty Images Paulo with his father

He described Grace to People magazine in 1979 when he explained: "Men think she's sexy. Women think she's a little masculine, so they're not jealous. Gays think she's a drag queen. She's the manifestation of all my fantasies. She's the face of the '80s."

While they had a child together, Grace and Jean-Paul split in the 1980s. Jean-Paul later admitted: "I wasn't ready to be a parent and to have that responsibility, but Grace wanted to keep the baby so we did." He added: "We stayed together and I softened up."

His childhood

© Getty Images Paulo followed in his mom's footsteps

Paulo was raised in Paris and New York but spent the last years of school in the UK.

He eventually followed in his mom's footsteps and ventured into modeling, making the move back to the Big Apple to pursue his fashion dreams.

Modeling and music

Paulo hit the runway on numerous occasions and landed coveted modeling jobs at the start of his career. But in the early 2000s he pivoted into music. He launched an "international hip-hop, soul band," called Trybez. The band is desired as "three artists with distinctive cultures an talents."

Paulo returned to modeling two decades after stepping back from it, and continues working in the industry to this day.

He's a dad

© Corbis via Getty Images Paulo made Grace a grandmother when he welcomed a daughter

Paulo made Grace a grandmother when he welcomed his daughter, Athena, with his bandmate Azella Amigues.

She's a doting grandparent and adores Athena. She's gushed about how proud she is of her and called her "so talented."