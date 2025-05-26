Tamron Hall's alternative baby name for son is nothing like you'd expect

When Tamron Hall welcomed her baby boy into the world in 2019, she and her husband Steven Greener gave him the biblical name Moses.

But the star later admitted that they had another moniker in mind — and it's very different to the one they picked.

Talking on her podcast, Me Becoming Mom, Tamron previously opened up about the name game and said she'd picked Moses early in her pregnancy.

"We'd already decided on his name early on — my husband is Jewish, I'm Christian and Moses was the only prophet recognized by all seven religions," she explained to People. "I could not imagine any other name."

© Instagram Tamron is a doting mom to Moses

However, she then confessed: "Although, we did bat around Bob, in honor of Bob Marley."

Looking back, she's confident in her choice though. "I'm happy I did not name my son Bob," she added and while she "still loves" the name: "He is Moses, he's definitely Moses."

IVF journey

© Instagram Tamron became a mom at 48

Moses is now six-years-old and Tamron's mini-me.

She loved motherhood and they have an incredible bond. She and her husband announced her pregnancy at 32 weeks in March 2019, following IVF.

At the time, she posted an emotional message for fans that read: "I’ve wanted to share this news for many months and now finally my doctor has said I am in a safe place, at 32 weeks, to share my joy with y'all. So, it’s clear a daytime talk show isn’t the only thing I’ve been trying to produce!

© Getty Images The couple considered the name Bob for their son

"There have been many tears, but today I embrace the smiles. My husband Steven and I are beyond excited! We're in constant prayer, so if you pray, add us to your list; if you meditate, send calmness our way; and if you believe in luck, we’ll happily take that too. More to share in a few weeks when the baby arrives! Next chapter! Blessed and Grateful."

Parenting later in life

© Instagram She adores motherhood

Becoming a parent later in life — she was 48 — worked for Tamron and she opened up about it in an essay for Women's Health.

"Being a parent at this point in my career gives me room to create the show I dreamed of and the environment to be the parent I want to be," she said.

"I make it a point to show my team the real me: the “workaholic” who will now say I have a hard out to pick up my son from school. I hope to lead by example and grace, to empower other parents to feel supported to do the same."