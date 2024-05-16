Joshua Jackson makes rare comment about daughter with ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith

Joshua Jackson is a very private man when it comes to discussing his four-year-old daughter – however, he recently made an exception.

The Dawson's Creek alum, 45, revealed that his little girl, Juno Rose, was one of the main reasons he decided to return to the big screen in almost 10 years in the upcoming Karate Kid movie.

Speaking about his role in the film at Disney Upfront, Joshua made a rare comment about his daughter and how she swayed his decision to accept the job.

© Getty Images Joshua agreed to Karate Kid to be able to watch it with his daughter

"Part of the reason I wanted to make the movie is that it would be the first thing in a very, very long time that I could potentially watch with my daughter," he told Entertainment Tonight.

His comment comes after he shared an insight into his daughter's ever-changing personality.

"The work [of being a parent] is constant because she’s constantly a new version of herself," he told People in 2022. "So I think [you have to be] open to the fact that you have to rediscover your child all the time.

"But the greatest piece of it right now is she's so hyper-verbal, and she's very, very opinionated," he added. "And I'm just enjoying the ability to be in that conversation with her."

Joshua shares Juno Rose with his ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith, whom he split from in October 2023 after three years of marriage. The actress filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on October 2, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, listing their date of separation as 13 September 2023.

© Getty Joshua and Jodie met in 2018

The former couple met at Usher's 40th birthday party in 2018 and welcomed their daughter in April 2020.

Revealing why she wanted to marry Joshua, she told Forbes last year: "I had never been with anyone who I thought was wanting to lift me up the way that I felt that he was lifting me up. That is one of my favorite things about him."

Reflecting on their divorce in February, Jodie told The Times: "Sometimes things we really want to work just don't end up working. And that's okay. The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children."

© Getty The couple split in 2023

Despite their split, Jodie said she didn't view their relationship as a failure. "I don't think it’s a failure," she said. "We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it's time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting."

Jodie is currently believed to be single while Joshua has begun a relationship with Lupita Nyong’o and was recently pictured enjoying a romantic getaway for her 41st birthday in Mexico.