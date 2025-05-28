Helen Skelton addresses future romance with photo of 'fairy' daughter Elsie

Helen Skelton's love life has hit the headlines in recent months after fans noticed her bond with her BBC Morning Live co-star Gethin Jones, 47.

While the 41-year-old has remained tight-lipped about her relationships following her split with rugby star Richie Myler – the father to her three kids: Ernie, nine, Louis, eight, and Elsie, three – in 2022, Helen made a rare comment about romances with the latest photo of her daughter.

Little Elsie was pictured standing on a metal gate and peering into a horse stable, dressed in a cute pink dress with an embellished tutu skirt, and matching sparkly trainers.

In the caption, the Countryfile star joked that she was taking her dad's advice with her parenting style, guiding her daughter away from boys. "My dad always says horses come between toys and boys. Good job we have plenty of toys. You know you have good pals when you can’t get any of your kids out of their house," she wrote.

© Instagram The Countryfile star joked about adopting her father's parenting technique

While many fans commented on Elsie's cute outfit, including one who described her as a "precious fairy", others were quick to agree that toys were the priority.

"Yeah always stick to toys and keep wearing those fabulous boots, so cute," commented one, while another quipped: "No horses come before toys, boys or anything else."

© Instagram The Countryfile star is a mother to three kids

Helen and Gethin's bond

Helen and Gethin were both recently nominated for the Best Presenter category for the National Television Awards.

After BBC Morning Live's Instagram page shared a photo of them to mark the occasion, they were branded a "perfect couple" with some even calling for a wedding!

© Getty Images Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones have sparked romance rumours with their close relationship

The co-workers haven't responded to speculation about their suspected romance, but they have made no attempt to hide their admiration for one another in the past.

In March, after they had completed their roller disco endurance challenge for Comic Relief, Gethin described Helen as a "super woman," adding: "Unbelievable physical and mental resilience… Loves a laugh but a deep thinker (I had to remind her a few times we were live on TV).

"It says a lot that you can spend 24hrs nonstop with someone and still call them an hour later for a debrief. Respect means we can be honest with each other always. There was NO time at all, at any time during this challenge, not one, where I wanted to throw her off the rink. Never once. Didn’t even come into mind."

© BBC/Comic Relief 2025/ Andrew Whitton Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones praised one another following their Comic Relief challenge

Helen similarly penned a heartfelt note, but reiterated that Gethin was her close friend. She wrote: "My dear @gethincjones... You are some man. I don't publicly say often enough how much love and respect I have for you my friend because I assume it is well known, but for the record you're a legend and I am beyond grateful to have you by my side on the rink, the sofa and beyond."