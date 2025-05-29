Beyoncé celebrates baby joy on stage during Cowboy Carter tour — and fans are delighted

Beyoncé's latest Cowboy Carter tour stop was sprinkled with some baby joy.

On night four of her highly-anticipated tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, he "THAT GIRL" singer helped a couple find out the sex of their baby.

She herself is a mom to daughters Blue Ivy, 13, and Rumi, seven, both of whom have performed with her during the tour, as well as son Sir, seven. She shares all three with husband Jay-Z, who she married in 2008.

Fan footage from her latest concert sees Beyoncé glancing over different signs from fans, until one caught her attention.

Reading the words of a particular fan's sign into her microphone, she said: "First born, Carter," adding: "Gender reveal. Right now? I'll be back."

Promising she would "do it later," she exited the stage for a quick outfit change, changing out of her red leather outfit into a black jumpsuit featuring American flag-themed flared bottoms.

Upon her return, she grabbed the fan's sign, which was an envelope with the gender reveal results, and she announced with a smile the baby is a "cowBOY."

"It's a boy! God bless you. Congratulations," she gushed, and told the lucky fans: "Thank you so much for letting me be a part of it."

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles later took to Instagram and shared the video, joking: "Wow!!!! Who takes the time and does a gender reveal when they are wet and cold? I was like Girlllllll you gonna get sick," referring to the rain that plagued much of the show.

A man who appears to be the father of the baby whose sex was revealed, Cameron Carlson, took to the comments section under the post to identify himself, writing: "This was us!! Thanks for sharing Tina and please tell her that it made our LIVES!"

He further shared: "We named our 1st born Carter and he wears all his Cowboy Carter merch all the time. It's so special that she took the time to do the gender reveal for his baby brother. Didn't think there was even a small chance she'd do it!!"

The last time Beyoncé did a gender reveal during a concert was during her Renaissance Tour in 2023, during a July stop in Germany. "I wanna do this right, because, since the beginning of the show, I've seen this sign that says: 'Do my gender reveal,'" she said at the time, before declaring the baby was a girl, in a tone similar to her 2011 hit "Run the World (Girls)."