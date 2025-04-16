Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Who is Vanessa Trump? Inside her family life and special bond with lookalike daughter Kai
Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and daughter Kai attend the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll © Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife share five children

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Vanessa Trump made headlines last month after she went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Tiger Woods

The golf legend shared a romantic snap of himself lounging on an outdoor sofa cuddled up with his partner Vanessa. "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together," the 49-year-old penned.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump posing together in white© Instagram
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump confirmed their relationship

Prior to her relationship with Tiger, Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr., the son of the current president of the United States. The couple tied the knot back in 2005 and share five children – Kai Madison, 17, Donald Trump III, 16, Tristan Milos, 13, Spencer Frederick, 12, and Chloe Sophia, 10. Despite divorcing in 2018, they have maintained their close relationship and continue to co-parent their kids. 

Vanessa's former sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, even gave the new couple her blessing as she commented on Tiger's post. "So happy for you both!," she wrote.

Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods posing together© Instagram
The couple went Instagram official

Who is Vanessa?

The 47-year-old met her ex-husband at a fashion show in Manhattan, New York City. At the time, Vanessa was working as a model and actress and was introduced to her future husband by Donald's father. "Donald comes back up to me again, ‘I don’t think you’ve met my son Donald Trump Jr'. 'Yeah, we just met, five minutes ago'," Vanessa recalled in an interview with The New York Times in 2006.

Vanessa Haydon, fiance and Donald Trump Jr. during Bailey Banks and Biddle Fine Jewelers Provides Diamond Engagement Ring for Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancee Vanessa Haydon at Short Hills Mall in Short Hills, New Jersey, United States© Getty Images
Photo of Vanessa Haydon's engagement to Donald Trump Jr.

The socialite was raised in a townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and was signed to Wilhelmina Models as a teenager. In 2011, Vanessa starred in an episode of The Apprentice which was hosted by her father-in-law. 

Vanessa filed for divorce in 2018 and the couple issued a joint statement. "We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families," they penned.

Vanessa Haydon Trump appears in Civil Supreme Court on July 26, 2018 in New York City. © Getty Images
Vanessa at the Civil Supreme Court in 2018

Vanessa's relationship with her eldest daughter

It’s no surprise that Vanessa has developed a romantic relationship with Tiger as the pair no doubt bonded over their shared interest for his profession. Vanessa's eldest daughter, Kai, is an avid golfer and has been playing the sport for over 13 years. "Golf has always been a massive part of my life and is my biggest passion. I always aspire to be a leader and a positive figure on and off the golf course," said the 17-year-old. 

Kai plays golf for the University of Miami and thanked her parents for their support in August 2024. “I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey,” she penned in the caption of an Instagram post sharing the exciting news.

It seems Vanessa's daughter approves of her mom's new relationship as she liked the Instagram post that debuted the couple's relationship. 

See photos of Vanessa's lookalike daughter

US President Donald Trump and Kai Madison Trump at featherweight fight© Getty Images

Bond with grandfather

Vanessa Trump and Kai Trump on holidau© Instagram

Girls trip

Kai Trump in denim shorts and white tank© Instagram

College sports

Kai Trump skiing© Instagram

Skiing

