Who is Vanessa Trump? Inside her family life and special bond with lookalike daughter Kai

Vanessa Trump made headlines last month after she went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Tiger Woods.

The golf legend shared a romantic snap of himself lounging on an outdoor sofa cuddled up with his partner Vanessa. "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together," the 49-year-old penned.

Prior to her relationship with Tiger, Vanessa was married to Donald Trump Jr., the son of the current president of the United States. The couple tied the knot back in 2005 and share five children – Kai Madison, 17, Donald Trump III, 16, Tristan Milos, 13, Spencer Frederick, 12, and Chloe Sophia, 10. Despite divorcing in 2018, they have maintained their close relationship and continue to co-parent their kids.

Vanessa's former sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, even gave the new couple her blessing as she commented on Tiger's post. "So happy for you both!," she wrote.

Who is Vanessa?

The 47-year-old met her ex-husband at a fashion show in Manhattan, New York City. At the time, Vanessa was working as a model and actress and was introduced to her future husband by Donald's father. "Donald comes back up to me again, ‘I don’t think you’ve met my son Donald Trump Jr'. 'Yeah, we just met, five minutes ago'," Vanessa recalled in an interview with The New York Times in 2006.

The socialite was raised in a townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and was signed to Wilhelmina Models as a teenager. In 2011, Vanessa starred in an episode of The Apprentice which was hosted by her father-in-law.

Vanessa filed for divorce in 2018 and the couple issued a joint statement. "We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families," they penned.

Vanessa's relationship with her eldest daughter

It’s no surprise that Vanessa has developed a romantic relationship with Tiger as the pair no doubt bonded over their shared interest for his profession. Vanessa's eldest daughter, Kai, is an avid golfer and has been playing the sport for over 13 years. "Golf has always been a massive part of my life and is my biggest passion. I always aspire to be a leader and a positive figure on and off the golf course," said the 17-year-old.

Kai plays golf for the University of Miami and thanked her parents for their support in August 2024. “I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey,” she penned in the caption of an Instagram post sharing the exciting news.

It seems Vanessa's daughter approves of her mom's new relationship as she liked the Instagram post that debuted the couple's relationship.

