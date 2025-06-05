Skip to main contentSkip to footer
George Clooney's U-turn on life with twins in France
George and Amal Clooney in Brignoles

The Oscar-winning actor and director is married to Amal Clooney

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
George Clooney and his wife, Amal, are well accustomed to their quiet life in the French countryside with their twins, Alexander and Ella, who will turn eight years old on June 6.

It's a far cry from the Hollywood heartthrob's former life. As an Academy Award-winning actor and filmmaker, the 64-year-old has spent the majority of his career jet-setting between glamorous locations.

And although George and Amal do continue to indulge in the high life, and are the proud owners of multiple properties worth millions, it seems their new "normal" of driving tractors and being hands-on parents is even more of a U-turn for the A-list actor.

photo of george and amal clooney in black tie© Variety via Getty Images
Amal Clooney, George Clooney at The Albies, Clooney Foundation for Justice on September 26, 2024 in New York, New York

George Clooney admits U-turn on family life

Arguably known for much of his life in the limelight as Tinseltown's most eligible bachelor, George admitted that before meeting the love of his life, Amal, in 2012, he imagined his life to look quite different, particularly when it came to the prospect of having children.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the 'Wolfs' premiere, 81st Venice International Film Festival, Italy
Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the 'Wolfs' premiere, 81st Venice International Film Festival, Italy

Chatting with the New York Times in February, George admitted candidly: "I wasn't really in the market for being a dad. Then I met Amal and we fell in love."

He added: "I have to say that, after that, everything made sense."

Since then, it seems that not only has George thrived, but also simultaneously mellowed.

George Clooney gray suit© Getty Images
George Clooney said he was never "on the market" for kids before he meeting and falling in love with Amal, who he married in 2015

He also shared how once he'd get frustrated by small things in relationships, but with Amal, this is a non-existent problem.

"There's a thing about finding the person that you needed to find, particularly at a certain age, and everything from then on is easy."

george clooney and amal holding hands© Getty Images
Amal and George share twins Alexander and Ella, who will celebrate their eighth birthday on Friday, June 6

George continued: "We renovated our house. Amal would go, 'I want to paint this wall yellow.' Well, if I were 27 years old and doing construction work, I would've been like, 'Well, that's a stupid color.' 

"But the truth of the matter is that at 60, you just go, 'OK.' There are so many things that would have caused friction that don't."

George and Amal Clooney met in 2012 and wed two years later in a lavish ceremony in Venice
George and Amal Clooney met in 2012 and wed two years later in a lavish ceremony in Venice

George and Amal's life as parents to Alexander and Ella

The Ocean's 11 star also shared that he and Amal are living in France is their best chance at living a "normal life" with their kids.

Amal, George and the kids reside at a stunning bolthole in the south of France, specifically a Chateau in the sleepy town of Brignoles near Provence that they bought for $8.3 million in 2021.

The stunning property, named Domaine Le Canadel, is on 425 acres of land complete with a vineyard. On site, they also have a pool, tennis courts and a guest house.

