Cher reveals what name is written on her driver's license and the answer is iconic

When you're a global icon like Cher, a single syllable name is all you need, and no one could dare dispute. It seems the singer's legendary status has even made its way into official government documents.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, Cher revealed what name is listed on her driver's license. The host asked the 78-year-old mega-star about the last time she drove a car and if her last name was written on her driver's license.

In true icon status, Cher hilariously responded: "I don't have a last name." The Oscar winner confirmed that her driver's license simply has the name "Cher" written on it.

The Moonstruck actress added: "I had to go to court, they give you a special dispensation or whatever you call it. You have to prove that someone could know you, like the populace could know you by that name. It’s not easy."

Jimmy, 57, went on to discuss the singer's upcoming second half of her memoir, with Cher: The Memoir, Part One having become a New York Times bestseller following its release in November.

In her memoir, Cher explains the process she underwent to legally change her name and the mix-up her mother made on her birth certificate. "I believed Cherilyn was my name until the day years later when I decided to legally change my name to simply Cher," she wrote.

Cher recounted the shocking discovery that her name read as "Chery" on her birth certificate. The singer's mother, Georgia Holt, endured a long labour which resulted in confusion between herself and the nurse as to what she intended on naming her daughter.

The pop sensation revealed that when she confronted her mother about the mistake she "simply shrugged" and said: "I was only a teenager, and I was in a lot of pain. Give me a break."

During her appearance on the show, the presenter asked Cher if she had ever been assigned jury duty, to which she responded "they won't take me." The If I Could Turn Back Time singer revealed she would be "too distracting" to serve on a jury and revealed being asked to leave a court session which she attended to prepare for her role as a lawyer.

She recounted: "The judge kicked me out after 10 minutes."

Cher delighted fans last month when she returned back to her roots and debuted her luscious black curls. The singer divided followers when she switched up her tresses, opting for a bright blonde style, in October. Cher showcased her beachy bombshell waves on the Victoria's Secret pink carpet.

However, it seems the mega-star became nostalgic for her signature long, sleeker dark locks as she debuted her new hair in an appearance on the Desert Island Discs podcast.

The second part of Cher's memoir is expected to be released in 2025.