Cher appears to announce the death of her mother in emotional message The Mermaids actress has been going through a tough time

Cher has been inundated with support following a heartbreaking message she posted on social media.

The Mermaids actress took to Twitter on Sunday and appeared to announce the death of her beloved mother, Georgia Holt.

The actress and singer wrote: "Mom is gone", just several months after she announced that her 96-year-old mother had been battling several health issues.

VIDEO: Movie stars gone too soon

The award-winning star told fans at the time: "Sorry I’ve Been MIA. Mom’s Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia. She’s Getting Better."

Cher updated her followers the next day, revealing that her mom was now at home: "Home is the best medicine for her... she's getting better," she penned.

After her latest tweet, appearing tot confirm that her mother had passed away, fans were quick to send their support to Cher.

Mom is gone😔 — Cher (@cher) December 11, 2022

Cher appeared to announce the death of her beloved mother, Georgia Holt

"So sorry for your loss," one wrote, while another commented: "So sorry, I know what it's like to say goodbye to a mother." A third added: "Sending you prayers, there are no words but many people will be sending condolences. Lost my own dear Mom in January, wishing you peace in time."

Cher was incredibly close to her mother - who encouraged her daughter to follow her into showbusiness. Georgia - who was an actress, model and songwriter - shared Cher with ex-husband John Sarkisan.

In 2013, Cher executive produced a Lifetime documentary called Dear Mom, Love Cher, which was all about her mother's life.

Cher had an incredibly close relationship with her mom

The pair also partnered up to duet to the singe I'm Just Your Yesterday, for the re-release of Georgia's album Honky Tonk Woman in 2013.

Cher's tragic loss follows just days after another sad death that impacted the singer. The star paid an emotional tribute to her good friend Tina Turner's son, Ronnie Turner, who passed away at the age of 62.

She wrote: "My heart is breaking 4 my beloved friend, sister Tina. Rest in peace Ronnie."

