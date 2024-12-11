Tori Spelling "cried like a baby" after her daughter Stella reached a major milestone recently.

The 55-year-old actress took to Instagram this week to reveal that the 16-year-old is "officially on the road" after she earned her learner's permit.

Sharing a photo of Stella behind the wheel of a car, Tori wrote a gushing tribute to express her pride over her daughter's big achievement.

"Permitted to Drive. So proud of @stella_mcdermott08 . She's officially on the road with her drivers permit!" Tori began.

"She worked hard and nailed the written test. Started her driving lessons. And can now be my personal uber. Life moves pretty fast. But, the rewards are amazing all around."

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum continued: "I can still picture her in her car seat. Me, checking constantly to make sure she was ok in the back. Now, my view is quite different literally, physically, mentally, and emotionally.

© Instagram Tori's daughter Stella has her learner's permit

"Couldn't be more proud of this sweet 16. And, not gonna lie I cried like a baby when she passed. Tears of pride."

Tori concluded: "Now, I officially have 6 months till she gets her license to figure out a car situation. I Love you Buggy."

Tori shares her five children Liam Aaron, 17, Stella Doreen, Hattie Margaret, 12, Finn Davey, 12, and Beau Dean, seven, with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott.

© Instagram Tori shares five children with Dean McDermott

Dean announced his split from Tori in June 2023 after almost 18 years of marriage and confirmed that they would continue to co-parent their children.

Releasing a statement in a now-deleted post on Instagram, he said: "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

© Instagram Tori with her five children and estranged husband Dean

The statement continued: "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."

Dean added: "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

© Getty Images Tori filed for divorce in March 2024

Tori filed for divorce in March, 10 months after they separated and over a month before their 18th wedding anniversary.

Tori recently admitted that while she will "never regret" staying with Dean for so long, she thinks she might have done a "disservice" to their kids.

© Instagram Tori said staying with Dean was a 'disservice' to their kids

"I always thought as bad as things might be between my partner and myself, it's better to have their dad in the house than in a different residence," she said on her MisSpelling podcast.

"I think that kept me in the relationship far too long. It ultimately, I feel, did a disservice to my kids."

© Getty Images Tori and Dea were married for almost 18 years

She added: "I think both he and I were in a place where we might have separated and divorced before Beau was born, but we worked on our relationships, stayed together and I’ll never regret not leaving then.

"I'm sure he wouldn't either because we wouldn't have had Beau… I'm grateful, but you know, after Beau was born – and that was 2017 – things didn't get better between us."tori