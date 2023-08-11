Tori Spelling shares glimpse into her new life living in an RV with five kids amid divorce

Family comes first for Tori Spelling. The actress and mother of five recently took to Instagram to reminisce about her summer adventures with her children following her separation from her husband Dean McDermott.

The heartfelt post featured cherished moments at the beach and the picturesque backdrop of a Californian RV park.

Flanked by her sons, Beau Dean, six, Finn Davey, ten, and Liam Aaron, 16, and her daughters Hattie Margaret, 11, and Stella, 15, Tori seemed to be basking in the joy of motherhood. "As long as we have each other…," she penned, adding hashtags that conveyed the essence of her summer: family time, priceless memories, the open road, and the looming return to school.

Many fans have grown up watching Tori in the iconic series, Beverly Hills, 90210. Once a symbol of Hollywood's dazzling glamour, today's Tori paints a picture of serenity and contentment amidst her five wonderful children. Her journey, after all, hasn't been without its twists and turns.

© Instagram Tori enjoying RV life

Recently photographs surfaced online showcasing Tori embracing the simple, nomadic life in a Sunseeker E450 RV with her children. This refreshing chapter came shortly after the family's stay in a modest $100 a night Los Angeles motel last month.

It's a stark contrast from her childhood residence—a grand French chateau-inspired mansion in the posh Holmby Park neighborhood.

© Instagram Tori's daughters enjoying RV life

As the daughter of television mogul Aaron Spelling, luxury and opulence were daily norms. Today, however, the images reflect a Tori at ease in humbler settings, perhaps feeling more 'at home' than ever.

Interestingly, in what appeared to be a subtle message to her ex-husband, Dean McDermott, Tori was spotted wearing a bright green sweater. The word 'compassion' boldly adorned the front, and the poignant phrase 'Don't leave home without it' was featured on the back.

© Instagram Inside Tori's RV

Even in this simpler lifestyle, Tori's flair for fashion shines through. From casual brown T-shirts paired with denim shorts to coordinated green sweatpants sets, she effortlessly juggles comfort with style.

The pictures depict her relishing the outdoors, whether drying clothes outside the RV or preparing heartwarming family meals.

© Instagram Tori's five kids are all living in a small RV

This shift to an al fresco lifestyle was prompted by an alarming mold issue in her previous home. Tori had candidly discussed the health concerns this posed to her family on Instagram.

Adding to her narrative of change, on June 16, Dean took to Instagram (in a post that's now removed) to announce the couple's decision to part ways after 18 heartfelt years. Dean wrote, "It's with great sadness and a very, very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, Tori and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

© Instagram Tori on the beach living the simple life

The 56-year-old actor added: "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide our children through this challenging time. We ask for your understanding and respect for our privacy as we embrace this new chapter with love and gratitude."