The real reason it's taken Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick so long to work together

After taking Broadway by storm, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have hopped across the pond to London where they're performing Plaza Suite at the West End.

Respectively, Sarah and Matthew have incredible careers. Sarah may be best known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw, but she's also appeared in classics such as Footloose, Hocus Pocus, and The First Wives Club. Meanwhile Matthew was an icon of the eighties thanks to Ferris Bueller's Day Off and voiced the Adult Simba in The Lion King.

Yet although the couple are both credited in the film Strangers with Candy which came out in 2005, it seems they've never actually worked together despite being married for almost three decades.

© Dave Benett Sarah and Matthew in Plaza Suite

So why has it taken them so long to work together?

The couple told all to London's Evening Standard paper, revealing that the main reason they'd never been able to work together was due to childcare issues - something many parents can surely relate to.

Matthew explained the couple tried actively to "not be on the same schedule so somebody could be home".

The couple share three children: James who is 21, and twins Marion and Tabitha who are 14.

© JNI/Star Max Sarah, Matthew and their kids James, Tabitha and Marion

Sarah told PEOPLE about the difficulties of having such high-flying careers and raising three kids: "Our lives are unpredictable, and we’re not always here when we want to be. We can’t always do drop-off and pick-up. But I’m proud that our children talk to us in the way they do. I’m glad they’re curious people."

When it came to actually working together, the Ferris Bueller actor explained that outside the production the couple didn't "talk much about the show", as they didn't want to "do the show, talk about it, come back, do the show again, talk more about it."

© Jared Siskin The couple have been together for three decades

Sarah explained that more often than not they would talk about "how will we get to a kitchen that’s remaining open."

According to Sarah, she and her husband haven't "spent a night apart" from each other in more than three decades.

Following their first date on March 8 1992, she revealed the couple had "been together" ever since.

"We’ve never spent a night apart since then, with the exception of work on location," she explained on Howard Stern. "Or, his mother was ill for a bit so he went to take care of her. But from that first night, we’ve never been apart."