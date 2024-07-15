Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's son James looks like his dad's double on father-son outing

It was a boys' night out for the two men in Sarah Jessica Parker's life, her husband Matthew Broderick and their son James Wilkie Broderick.

Matthew, 62, and James, 21, attended a New York Mets game over the weekend. Both father and son have shown themselves to be big baseball fans, with the latter often sharing his love for the game on his social media.

On Saturday, he took to his Instagram Stories from the game with a selfie beside his dad, dressed appropriately for the occasion (and the weather), and the resemblance between them was truly striking.

It was clear how much James had taken after his famous dad, from the smile to the eyes, although the shape of his face more closely resembled that of his mom's.

The outing comes just days after James joined his dad and his younger twin sisters Tabitha and Marion aka "Loretta," both 15, for opening night of Oh, Mary! at the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway.

James and Matthew opted for smart suits, while the sisters each wore flowy maxi dresses, one opting for a floral pastel green outfit while another went with black.

The Sex and the City actress, 59, spoke exclusively with HELLO! last year about raising three children with Matthew, especially how that dynamic evolves the older they get.

The actress stated that she described herself first as "a parent, I'm a mother of three children and I've discovered that they don't need you less as they get older – they need you more. That's a dominant, joyful part of my life but it's also the thing that's most important."

She then added: "I'm a wife – I've been with my husband for 30 years – and I'm a friend and colleague. And a serious professional. I love what I get to do and the people I get to work with and for."

Sarah also revealed the most important advice she'd imparted to her three children: "I think staying too long in things that are upsetting hasn't been helpful for me."

"I say this to my kids, too. You should feel upset if you have an unpleasant or disappointing experience: feel it, but what are the ways in which you can resurface? Where do you find your resilience?"

She continued: "There's danger in sitting in the saddle of blue. For me, I have to say, 'Okay, that happened – now what?'"

Unlike her baseball loving boys, the And Just Like That... star gushed about her own ritual with her daughters – sharing skincare products galore, as an RoC ambassador. "The girls are constantly in and out. They are [then 14], so I'm happy to share anything with them."

"Matthew doesn't take anything – he has such beautiful skin. He doesn't go in the sun and he's very good at sunscreen. One of my daughters is fair and one has an olive complexion, so they have different needs."