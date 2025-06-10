Emotional Rumi Carter comforted by Beyoncé and Blue Ivy as she suddenly gets overwhelmed on stage

Beyoncé's youngest daughter Rumi Carter is having an unforgettable time this summer with her famous family - and unsurprisingly, it can sometimes become a bit too much for the seven-year-old.

The little girl has been stealing the show every night during the Cowboy Carter tour - which is currently taking place in London - but on June 10, she became overwhelmed during her big moment on stage.

Rumi looked as adorable as ever as she stepped out in a metallic dress that matched Beyoncé's, but as she stood next to the star, she fought back tears and hugged her mom tightly.

Rumi Carter gets overwhelmed on stage as Beyoncé and Blue Ivy comfort her

Both Beyoncé and Blue were seen comforting Rumi, as the song came to an end.

Rumi has been captivating the attention of Beyoncé fans around the world with her performances, which she often freestyles with a new dance move or prop - and has been seen mirroring her older sister too.

In a recent show in New York City, Rumi was captured wearing a cowboy hat while patiently waiting behind the stage for her cue to come out, just like Blue does.

© HELLO! Rumi Carter was comforted by her mom and sister during an emotional moment in the Cowboy Carter tour

Rumi begged her mom to let her join her and Blue on the tour, and every night when she comes out on stage, she's been known to wave to the crowds.

Her grandmother, Tina Knowles, recently revealed that her granddaughter had the sweetest response when asked about how it feels being cheered on stage. "It feels powerful," Rumi replied.

Rumi Carter has been stealing the show each night during the Cowboy Carter tour

The Matriarch author - who is in the crowds every night supporting her daughter and grandchildren - also recently re-posted a clip of the seven-year-old from night four of the tour, where Rumi was seen strutting out onto the stage in a confident manner.

She wrote: "She said, 'Oh, we walkin'? Say less. It’s giving big sis energy in training. "The way she watches Blue and mirrors her every move… you can tell she's taking notes.

© Beyoncé Beyoncé and her daughter Rumi Carter on the Cowboy Carter Tour

"She doesn't just want to join the legacy…she wants to SLAY it too! Rumi said on last tour that she was ready to hit the stage. She learned choreography and was ready. I'm so happy to see her on stage with her mommy and her sister.. she really did straight out there. One day she's gonna cut loose and walk down the runway one day you watch!! Rumi is also a great songwriter already! She will be a force to be reckoned with just wait!"

This isn't the first time Tina has opened up about Rumi's creativity. She previously told E! News: "Rumi is amazing—an amazing artist, painter, and creator."

© Instagram Beyoncé with her three children

Reflecting on both the twins' creativity, Tina mused, "How could they be anything else growing up in that environment?"

It's an exciting time for Rumi and her twin brother Sir, as the pair are set to mark their eighth birthday on July 13. The family will mark the occasion in London, and no shows are scheduled that night, allowing for them to properly celebrate without any work commitments.